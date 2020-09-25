Left Menu
Opposition BJP, Cong in Odisha demand rollback of power tariff hike

A day after the state power sector regulator approved tariff hike from October 1, the opposition BJP and the Congress in Odisha on Thursday demanded rollback of the move. Meanwhile, Odisha's Energy Minister DS Mishra said the power tariff has been increased by only four per cent after seven years.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-09-2020 01:16 IST
A day after the state power sector regulator approved tariff hike from October 1, the opposition BJP and the Congress in Odisha on Thursday demanded rollback of the move. Both the parties criticised the state government for increasing the power tariff across categories, barring consumers of the agriculture sector and BPL families, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) had approved a proposal to hike power tariff by 20 paise per unit of electricity consumed in the state from October 1. Calling the government's decision as "unfortunate", Congress MLA S S Saluja said the party will raise the issue in the upcoming monsoon session of the assembly which will commence from September 29.

He demanded the power tariff hike be scrapped. "Around 22 per cent of electricity consumed in Odisha is obtained from hydropower and 10 per cent from solar energy.

Taking all power-producing sources, the unit cost will not exceed Rs 2.80. Why the OERC has increased the tariff," senior Congress leader and former finance minister Panchanan Kanungo said. He also alleged that the government has failed to collect dues of about Rs 2,000 crore from the power distribution companies (Discoms) and about Rs 4,000 crore from big companies.

BJP activists, led by party's Bhubaneswar organisational district president Babu Singh, staged a demonstration in front of the OERC office here. Meanwhile, Odisha's Energy Minister DS Mishra said the power tariff has been increased by only four per cent after seven years.

