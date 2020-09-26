Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farm bills corporate friendly, anti-farmer: C'garh minister

The three farm reform bills that await the President's assent after being passed by the Parliament are anti-farmer and corporate friendly, Chhattisgarh minister T S Singh Deo said here on Saturday.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 26-09-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 19:56 IST
Farm bills corporate friendly, anti-farmer: C'garh minister
"These bills are anti-farmer and will help corporate houses. They are going to facilitate the corporate system in agriculture akin to Australia, France, England and the US and raise suicide rate among cultivators," Deo told reporters at the state Congress office here.

The three farm reform bills that await the President's assent after being passed by the Parliament are anti-farmer and corporate-friendly, Chhattisgarh minister T S Singh Deo said here on Saturday. If these bills become law, they are bound to facilitate an unhealthy corporate system prevalent in agriculture sectors of the US and other developed countries that devastates farmers, the minister said.

"These bills are anti-farmer and will help corporate houses. They are going to facilitate the corporate system in agriculture akin to Australia, France, England and the US and raise suicide rate among cultivators," Deo told reporters at the state Congress office here. He further said with no provision of Minimum Support Price (MSP), poor farmers will face great hardship, which will lead to more suicides.

The Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 have been passed in both the Houses of Parliament. At least 18 opposition parties have urged President Ram Nath Kovind not to sign the contentious bills, alleging that they were passed "unconstitutionally" in "complete disregard" of parliamentary norms.

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Boris Johnson urges world leaders to unite against COVID-19

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Saturday that the coronavirus pandemic has frayed the bonds between nations, and urged world leaders to unite against the common foe of COVID-19. Johnson, who made the remarks in a prerecorded speec...

Naval diving team repairs Kerala dam's sluice gate

A Naval diving team has successfully repaired the sluice gate of a dam in Kerala. The team of Naval divers from Southern Naval Command of the Indian Navy was deployed at Peechi dam in Thrissur district since September 22 for rectification o...

Fadnavis, Raut meet at luxury hotel; not political, says BJP

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut met here on Saturday, prompting speculation in political circles, while the BJP denied their discussion had any political aspect. Raut, whose strident anti-BJP...

U.S. tightens exports to China's chipmaker SMIC, citing risk of military use

The United States has imposed restrictions on exports to Chinas biggest chip maker SMIC after concluding there is an unacceptable risk equipment supplied to it could be used for military purposes. Suppliers of certain equipment to Semicondu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020