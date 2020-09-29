P-MIS will bring ease in review and management of projects: MoHUA Secretary

​Project Management Information System (P-MIS) is a major step in using digital/ mobile technology to improve transparency & accountability in monitoring the progress of projects & administering loans, said Shri Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, MoHUA. Speaking at the launch of P-MIS of the National Capital Regional Planning Board (NCRPB) in New Delhi today, Shri Mishra congratulated NCRPB and said that this Portal is well-timed during Covid-19 when the use of technology has grown tremendously. The launch was attended by Additional Secretary, MoHUA, JS&FA, MoHUA, Additional Chief Secretary, GNCTD, and senior officials of participating states of NCR and NCRPB officials.

​Sh Durga Shanker Mishra, the Housing Secretary informed that NCRPB approves Regional & Sub-Regional Plans in National Capital Region & funds projects at affordable rates by raising Bonds from the market or taking loans from bilateral/multilateral agencies. He said that it has sanctioned over ₹15000 crore loan in over ₹31000 crores worth of projects and stated that 265 Projects of more than ₹18,500crore are complete and the rest are under construction. "P-MIS will bring ease in review and management of projects and provide information & opportunity to give feedback to the citizens, he further said.

P-MIS has been developed in-house by NCRPB and has been hosted on NIC Server. The MIS facilitates sorting of Project based on search criteria:

✓ Ongoing projects

✓ Completed projects

✓ All projects

✓ Search by keyword

✓ Search by date

✓ Search by Amount

✓ Search by State

✓ Search by ongoing payments

✓ Search by Implementing Agencies

Explaining the features of the software, Shri Mishra said that the P-MIS is having a unique feature of doing calculations at the back end for monitoring various financial critical events for Guarantee validity date and a monthly repayment of loan due date for each IA and generates alert for Guarantee Renewal and Payment of Loan in soft format i.e. email in advance.

​​MoHUA Secretary informed that this MIS calculates the validity of Guarantees and issues auto notices before 2/1 month 3/2/1 week 3/2/1 day prior to the expiry of the validity of Guarantees. Another feature of the software is that it checks the adequacy of guarantee and in case the guarantee falls short of the requirement, P-MIS issues auto-mail and informs the Finance Officer of NCRPB and also auto mails to IA to submit the guarantee accordingly.

​​Speaking about the clearance mechanism, Shri Mishra said that IA has to feed the project status and details and financial progress made by them along with milestones and achievement details against each milestone with geo-tagged photographs. He asked IAs to feed reasons for the delay. He further stated that specific information is sought from IA on pending approvals, clearances which are delaying the project which will help NCRPB in pursuing these clearances especially if they are from agencies outside the State.

​​Housing Secretary informed that the integrity of Data has been ensured and elaborated that data filed once, cannot be modified by any other officer except FAO of NCRPB, that too after the approval of the Director (A&F). He shared that this software has uploaded sanction orders and guarantees which will be visible to select users as per viewing rights given. Shri Mishra said that Login-ID and Password have been shared with all Implementing Agencies (IA) of participating in the NCR States. He added that staggered viewing rights have been given to officials to maintain and view projects and information pertaining to their projects.

​​Shri Durga Shanker Mishra appreciated NCRPB for using P-MIS for generating auto alert for the issue of monthly repayment notice in advance to IAs for the last two months successfully. He requested all IAs to update data w.r.t their projects which will help in monitoring & resolving bottlenecks in timely disbursement of the loan, various clearances, and help in completion of the project.

(With Inputs from PIB)