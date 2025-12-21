Mohamed Salah: Aiming for AFCON Glory Amid Turbulence

Amid a challenging season at Liverpool, Mohamed Salah, the captain of the Egyptian national team, has shifted his focus to triumphing at the Africa Cup of Nations, as confirmed by Egypt's coach Hossam Hassan.

Despite his recent expressive remarks and a subsequent apology following a controversial period at his club, Salah's commitment to Egypt's AFCON campaign remains undeterred. Hassan remarked on Salah's high spirits as the team prepares for their opening Group B encounter against Zimbabwe in Agadir.

With the tournament possibly being his last opportunity to secure an international trophy, Salah is determined to lead his team to victory. His recent performances, despite a lack of goals, have bolstered expectations of him delivering a standout performance in the tournament.

