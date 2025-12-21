Left Menu

Mohamed Salah: Aiming for AFCON Glory Amid Turbulence

Despite recent challenges at Liverpool, Egypt captain Mohamed Salah is determined to achieve success at the Africa Cup of Nations. Coach Hossam Hassan commended Salah's high morale during training and is confident of his impactful performance in Morocco as Egypt aims for their eighth AFCON title.

Agadir | Updated: 21-12-2025 19:14 IST
Mohamed Salah: Aiming for AFCON Glory Amid Turbulence
Mohamed Salah
  Morocco
  • Morocco

Amid a challenging season at Liverpool, Mohamed Salah, the captain of the Egyptian national team, has shifted his focus to triumphing at the Africa Cup of Nations, as confirmed by Egypt's coach Hossam Hassan.

Despite his recent expressive remarks and a subsequent apology following a controversial period at his club, Salah's commitment to Egypt's AFCON campaign remains undeterred. Hassan remarked on Salah's high spirits as the team prepares for their opening Group B encounter against Zimbabwe in Agadir.

With the tournament possibly being his last opportunity to secure an international trophy, Salah is determined to lead his team to victory. His recent performances, despite a lack of goals, have bolstered expectations of him delivering a standout performance in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

