Family members of Hathras gangrape victim demand hanging of culprits

The family members of the 19-year-old victim of gangrape in Hathras on Wednesday demanded that the state government should investigate the matter and hang the culprits. Speaking to ANI, the brother of the victim said, "We demand the state government to investigate the matter and the culprits should be hanged."

He also sought for better security for the family. "Administration is putting us under a lot of pressure. We do not trust the local police, there should be a judicial investigation in the case." Asked about the family's consent for the funeral of the victim, the brother said, "No, they did it on their own. We are scared. Police forced us to take the body to the cremation ground."

"We had said that we will do it (last rites) in the morning as we wanted to perform all the rituals before the last rites," he added. The body of the victim was creamted at the wee hours of Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a probe in the Hathras gangrape incident. The SIT is asked to present a report in seven days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also directed that strictest action should be taken against the culprits involved in Hathras gang-rape incident, Adityanath had said.

The 19-year-old died in Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday, after she was gang-raped in Hathras a fortnight ago. The victim was brought to Safdarjung Hospital on Monday from Aligarh Muslim University Medical College. (ANI)