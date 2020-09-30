Sawant meets PM, discusses mining among other issues
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and discussed various issues, including resumption of mining in the coastal state. The iron ore extraction industry in Goa came to a halt in 2018 after the Supreme Court quashed the renewal of 88 mining leases. Sawant left for New Delhi on Tuesday evening to meet the prime minister.PTI | Panaji | Updated: 30-09-2020 15:42 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 15:42 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and discussed various issues, including resumption of mining in the coastal state. The iron ore extraction industry in Goa came to a halt in 2018 after the Supreme Court quashed the renewal of 88 mining leases.
Sawant left for New Delhi on Tuesday evening to meet the prime minister. After the meeting on Wednesday, Sawant tweeted, "Called on Honble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji in New Delhi today. Had fruitful discussion on various matters including mining." The chief minister said he also met Union Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi over the issue of resumption of the iron ore extraction industry in Goa.
"Later, met the Union Minister of Mines Shri @JoshiPralhad ji along with the Secretary to discuss the mining matter at length. We are hopeful of a positive outcome in coming days." PTI RPS GK GK.
ALSO READ
Mexico issues 'world's first' sovereign bond linked to U.N. sustainability goals
Mexico becomes first country to issue $890m Sustainable Development Goals Bond
Gates Foundation's Annual Goalkeepers Report Shows COVID-19 Has Stalled 20 Years of Progress, Calls for Global Response to End the Pandemic
PM Narendra Modi lauds Bihar govt's efforts for girl education, giving representation to deprived sections in local bodies.
Five held with fake currency notes of Rs 2.96 lakhs in Goa