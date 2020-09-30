Left Menu
Sawant meets PM, discusses mining among other issues

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and discussed various issues, including resumption of mining in the coastal state. The iron ore extraction industry in Goa came to a halt in 2018 after the Supreme Court quashed the renewal of 88 mining leases. Sawant left for New Delhi on Tuesday evening to meet the prime minister.

Sawant left for New Delhi on Tuesday evening to meet the prime minister. After the meeting on Wednesday, Sawant tweeted, "Called on Honble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji in New Delhi today. Had fruitful discussion on various matters including mining." The chief minister said he also met Union Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi over the issue of resumption of the iron ore extraction industry in Goa.

"Later, met the Union Minister of Mines Shri @JoshiPralhad ji along with the Secretary to discuss the mining matter at length. We are hopeful of a positive outcome in coming days." PTI RPS GK GK.

