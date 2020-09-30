Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany finds two more swine fever cases, one in new area

Two more cases of African swine fever (ASF) have been confirmed in wild boars in the eastern German state of Brandenburg, with one found outside the area of the first discoveries, the federal agriculture ministry said on Wednesday. One new discovery was confirmed in the Maerkisch-Oderland district in Brandenburg outside of the area further south where the first cases were found, the ministry said.

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2020 15:58 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 15:58 IST
Germany finds two more swine fever cases, one in new area

Two more cases of African swine fever (ASF) have been confirmed in wild boars in the eastern German state of Brandenburg, with one found outside the area of the first discoveries, the federal agriculture ministry said on Wednesday.

One new discovery was confirmed in the Maerkisch-Oderland district in Brandenburg outside of the area further south where the first cases were found, the ministry said. The sites are about 60 kilometres apart. The second case was inside the original area, it added.

“The state of Brandenburg must now undertake an appropriate adaptation of the existing protection zones and protection measures to prevent a further expansion of the disease,” the ministry said. The Brandenburg state government said the case in Maerkisch-Oderland involved a wild boar shot by a hunter close to the Polish border. The site of the find will now be closed off with a 20 kilometre long electrified fence.

Brandenburg late last year built fences along the border in an attempt to prevent wild boars entering the country from Poland, where the disease is common in wild animals. The new discoveries bring total confirmed cases to 38 since the first on Sept. 10. All were in wild animals with no farm pigs affected, the federal ministry said.

The Friedrich-Loeffler scientific institute confirmed the latest animals had ASF, the ministry said. More cases in wild boar have to be expected as the disease is highly infectious, it said. China and a series of other pork buyers banned imports of German pork in September after the first case was confirmed, causing Chinese pork prices to surge.

The disease is not dangerous to humans but it is fatal to pigs and a massive outbreak in China, the world's biggest pork producer, has led to hundreds of millions of pigs being culled. The German government is considering aid to farmers after prices fell following the discovery of ASF in wild animals in the country, Germany’s agriculture minister Julia Kloeckner said on Friday.

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Babri case lost its relevance after 2019 SC verdict:Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said the Babri masjid demolition case lost its relevance after the supreme court settled the Ram Janmabhoomi title suit in 2019 even as he welcomed the special courts verdict acquitting all the 32 accus...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day four

Highlights of the fourth day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Wednesday all times GMT 1016 SERENA WILLIAMS WITHDRAWS FROM FRENCH OPENSerena Williamss French Open campaign ended after she withdrew from her ...

Trump chose Barrett days after Ginsburg's death, papers show

President Donald Trump offered to name Judge Amy Coney Barrett his Supreme Court nominee more than a week ago at the White House and she accepted, according to formal paperwork submitted to the Senate ahead of her confirmation hearings. Ba...

Mozambique President selected as Africa Oil & Power’s Person of the Year 2020

H.E. Filipe Nyusi, President of Mozambique has been selected as Africa Oil Powers AfricaOilandPower.com Person of the Year for 2020 by Africa Oil Power. This prestigious award is presented to exceptional individuals who display true leade...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020