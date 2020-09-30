ICCR to hold webinar on textiles

The Indian Council of Culture Relations (ICCR) is organising an international webinar on "Weaving Relations: Textile Traditions" on October 3, its President Vinay Sahasrabduhe said on Wednesday. The webinar will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through a message. Bhutan's Royal Queen Mother Ashu Sangay Choden Wangchuk will be the chief guest. The First Lady of Republic of Korea H E Kim Jung Sook and Bangladesh's textile minister will also be participating in the inaugural function. "For the last three years, ICCR has been working to emphasise that centrality of cultural relations will eventually bring about the necessary vibrancy of economic and diplomatic relations between the countries. "This webinar is in keeping with this approach and over 12 countries, including Bahrain, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Uzbekistan and Thailand will be participating in this first of its kind webinar," said at an online press conference here.

Across different sessions, deliberations will be held to explore similarities of challenges being faced by various traditional textile varieties and how mutual cooperation may eventually help strengthen these traditions further, he added. The webinar aims to provide the opportunity to textile artists, artisans, weavers and craftsmen to interact, deliberate and share textile traditions, similarities and intermingling of various influences, flow of information along several routes and work towards enlivening the timeless traditions of textiles of the world and brainstorm on technical know-how, best practices and marketing strategies in the current times. "India's textile traditions are a standing testimony of the intricate and intimate weave that we so skilfully adopt into the very warp and weft of building and nurturing relationship with the world," Sahasrabuddhe said.