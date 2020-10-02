Left Menu
Development News Edition

Locals raise patriotic slogans as body of rifleman killed in Pakistani ceasefire violation arrives in Jammu

Locals raised patriotic slogans as the body of the rifleman Shubham Sharma -- who lost his life in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control in the Naugam Sector of Kupwara district on Thursday--reached his residence in RS Pura, Jammu on Friday.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 02-10-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 17:30 IST
Locals raise patriotic slogans as body of rifleman killed in Pakistani ceasefire violation arrives in Jammu
Locals raise patriotic slogans as body of rifleman killed in Pakistani ceasefire violation arrives in Jammu.. Image Credit: ANI

Locals raised patriotic slogans as the body of the rifleman Shubham Sharma -- who lost his life in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control in the Naugam Sector of Kupwara district on Thursday--reached his residence in RS Pura, Jammu on Friday. Pakistan on Thursday initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing artillery guns and mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kieran, Machhhal, and Naugam Sectors of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Army said that it paid tribute to Late Havildar Kuldeep Singh and Late Rifleman Shubam Sharma "who made the supreme sacrifice" in the ceasefire on Thursday in North Kashmir. In a solemn ceremony at BB Cantt, Lt Gen BS Raju, Chinar Corps Commander and all ranks paid homage to the Bravehearts on behalf of the proud nation. "Late Havildar Kuldeep Singh and Late Rifleman Shubam Sharma were directing their own retaliatory fire from a forward post on the Line of Control in Kupwara district in response to an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan," read a statement from the Indian Army.

Singh and Sharma "laid down their lives" in the line of duty as a result of a direct hit by enemy fire and succumbed to their injuries. Meanwhile, on Friday, members of the Dogra Front raised slogans against Pakistan.

"We are protesting to raise our voice against the ceasefire violation by Pakistan. Our soldiers have been killed in Naugam and Poonch, we too retaliated befittingly but it happens all the time and we do not take strict action," Ashok Gupta, member of Dogra Front told ANI. Gupta urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take strict action against Pakistan.

"The USA and Russia are with us but we need to give a befitting reply to Pakistan," said Gupta. (ANI)

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Restaurant owners protest in Paris over fears of COVID shutdown

Restaurateurs and their staff on Friday stood in front of their restaurants in Paris wearing black arm-bands and banging pots and pans, urging the French government not to order tighter restrictions to halt the spread of the coronavirus.Hea...

ICAR-IARI holds programme to mark birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi

ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute organized a week-long programme from 26th September to 2nd October to commemorate the birth anniversary of Father of Nation Mahatma Gandhi. The seven days long programme started with cleanliness d...

Govt decision to import urad won't bring down prices drastically: IPGA

The India Pulses and Grains Association IPGA on Friday welcomed the government decision to allot a quota for imports of 1.5 lakh tonne urad black matpe and said it will not bring down the prices drastically. This will cool down the high pri...

FACTBOX-Reactions to Donald Trump testing positive COVID-19

President Donald Trump, who played down the threat of the coronavirus pandemic for months, said on Friday that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for COVID-19 and were going into quarantine, upending the race for the White House.He...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020