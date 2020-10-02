Left Menu
Development News Edition

SAD's gimmicks won't help them woo farmers: Punjab CM

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday slammed the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) over Harsimrat Kaur Badal's resignation from the Union Cabinet saying that their "gimmicks would not help them woo farmers".

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 02-10-2020 23:16 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 23:16 IST
SAD's gimmicks won't help them woo farmers: Punjab CM
Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday slammed the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) over Harsimrat Kaur Badal's resignation from the Union Cabinet saying that their "gimmicks would not help them woo farmers". "Their gimmicks now would not help the Akalis woo the farmers, whose lives they themselves were party to destroying as former allies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This is not a political fight about BJP or Congress, but a fight about our Kisani, about Punjab, our vajood (existence)," Amarinder Singh in a virtual address to the state's Sarpanches on the occasion of the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Cornering SAD, he asked, "Where were they when the state government moved a resolution in the Vidhan Sabha on August 28 seeking withdrawal of the anti-farmer Ordinances and demanding that the Centre make MSP a statutory right?" Recalling that he himself had resigned from Parliament twice to uphold the interests of the state and its people, Amarinder said that he had done it out of a sense of duty and never as a "sham sacrifice", as had been done by Harsimrat.

He also termed the SAD's protest over the Agriculture Laws a "complete failure" and said that it was an attempt to"vitiate" the atmosphere of Punjab. Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Sunil Jakhar and Punjab Youth Congress (PYC) president Brinder Singh Dhillon were present at the launch of the signature campaign against the farm laws.

"Despite being just two percent of the country's population, Punjab has fed the entire nation for over six decades. Soon after the promulgation of the three Farm Ordinances by the Central Government on June 5, I had written to the Prime Minister to convey our government's strong reservations and concern. However, the Centre did not address the state's concerns but went ahead to enact the anti-farmer agricultural laws through brute majority," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Recipe is different, but titan has ingredients for life

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 206,402 coronavirus deaths; China reports 10 COVID-19 cases vs. 11 a day earlier and more

Facebook sues two companies engaged in data harvesting operation

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Wildcard Gaston keeps French flag flying with Wawrinka upset

Wildcard Hugo Gaston took down former French Open champion Stan Wawrinka 2-6 6-3 6-3 4-6 6-0 in a riveting contest on Friday to advance to the fourth round and keep the home countrys hopes alive in the mens draw at this years edition.The Sw...

Tennis-Bertens rolls past Siniakova into last 16

Dutchwoman Kiki Bertens showed no ill-effects from her brutal French Open campaign as she eased into the last 16 with a routine 6-2 6-2 win over Katerina Siniakova on Friday. Fifth seed Bertens saved a match point and was overcome by cramps...

What difference suspending some pawns would make: Priyanka on Hathras case

After the Hathras SP and four other policemen were suspended over the gangrape-murder case of a Dalit woman, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday asked what difference suspending some pawns would make and demanded Uttar Pradesh C...

72 custom hiring centres to be set up in Meghalaya to facilitate farm mechanisation: CM

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday said that 72 custom hiring centres will be set up across the state to boost farm mechanisation and help farmers to improve their efficiency in agricultural practices. On the occasion of Gan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020