India successfully test-fires new version of nuclear-capable Shaurya Missile

In a major success amid the ongoing order crisis with China, India on Saturday successfully test-fired a new version of nuclear-capable Shaurya missile off the coast of Odisha which can strike targets at around 800 kms.

ANI | Balasore (Odisha) | Updated: 03-10-2020 13:50 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 13:47 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Ajit K Dubey In a major success amid the ongoing order crisis with China, India on Saturday successfully test-fired a new version of nuclear-capable Shaurya missile off the coast of Odisha which can strike targets at around 800 km.

The new version of the missile was testfired successfully and would be inducted in the strategic forces to complement one of the existing missiles in the same class, top government sources told ANI. The missile would be lighter and easier to operate in comparison with the existing missile, the sources added.

In the last phase while moving close to its target, the missile moves at hypersonic speeds, the sources said further. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has been working towards completing total self-reliance in the field of strategic missiles and has enhanced its efforts further after the call of Aatmanirbhar Bharat by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the defense sector earlier this year, the sources said.

India also successfully testfired the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile which can hit targets at over 400 km strike range which is at least more than 100 kms from the previous capability of the missile.

Also Read: Assure farmers that MSP system will continue: PM Narendra Modi

