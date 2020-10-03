Left Menu
PM Modi to inaugurate mega virtual summit on Artificial Intelligence on Oct 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate RAISE 2020, a mega virtual summit on Artificial Intelligence (AI) on October 5.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 22:01 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate RAISE 2020, a mega virtual summit on Artificial Intelligence (AI) on October 5. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and NITI Aayog are organising the mega virtual summit on October 5-9, 2020, a PMO release said.

It said RAISE 2020 (Responsible AI for Social Empowerment 2020) will be a global meeting of minds to exchange ideas and chart a course for using AI for social transformation, inclusion and empowerment in areas like healthcare, agriculture, education and smart mobility among other sectors. Delegates and experts in research, policy and innovation on artificial intelligence will join from across the globe in RAISE 2020. The summit will discuss cross-sector subjects like 'Leveraging AI for Pandemic Preparedness', 'The Impetus that Innovation Places on Digitisation', 'Inclusive AI', 'Partnerships for Successful Innovation'.

The RAISE 2020 Summit will also feature some of the most exciting startups working in Artificial Intelligence-related fields. Startups chosen through the AI Solution Challenge will showcase their solutions in the AI Startup Pitch fest scheduled on Oct 6, 2020. This is part of government's continuing support to tech entrepreneurs and startups by providing exposure, recognition and guidance, the release said.

It said India is well-positioned to become a global leader in the development of artificial intelligence as it is home to the world's third-largest startup ecosystem, elite science and technology institutions like the IITs, robust and ubiquitous digital infrastructure, and millions of newly-minted STEM graduates every year, Industry analysts predict that AI could add up to $957 billion to India's economy by 2035.

The release said that Prime Minister NarendraModi plans to leverage AI for inclusive development, representing the country's 'AI for All' strategy in the spirit of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas. "Directed by the Prime Minister's vision, India will soon stand out in the international community not just as a leader in the Artificial Intelligence field, but also as a model to show the world how to responsibly direct AI for social empowerment," the release said.

It said RAISE 2020 is a first-of-its-kind global meeting of minds on artificial intelligence to drive India's vision and roadmap for social transformation, inclusion and empowerment through responsible AI. (ANI)

