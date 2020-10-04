Left Menu
Cyberabad 'SHE Teams' receive 161 complaints in September

The Cyberabad 'SHE Teams' received 161 complaints from women in September this year.

ANI | Shamshabad (Telangana) | Updated: 04-10-2020 10:43 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 10:37 IST
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

The Cyberabad 'SHE Teams' received 161 complaints from women in September this year. According to Hyderabad City Police, the program of 'SHE teams' was launched on October 24, 2014, with the aim of curbing eve-teasing in all aspects, in all forms, at all places, providing safety and security to women in the society. A total of 10 teams are working in Cyberabad.

"A total of 161 complaints were received from women victims through different means like Whatsapp, email, Hawkeye, direct walk-in etc. All complaints have been acted upon and disposed of on merits. 41 cases have been registered out of which 27 are criminal cases and 14 are petty cases. Decoy operations were conducted at various places such as bus stops, shopping malls, railway stations, tutorials, colleges, etc.," the police said. A counselling session was held at Women and Children Safety Wing, Cyberabad which was attended by respondents. (ANI)

