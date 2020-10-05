Left Menu
No discussion on number of seats with BJP, says Chirag Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) national president Chirag Paswan on Monday said that no discussion was held regarding the number of seats with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for Bihar polls.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 21:40 IST
No discussion on number of seats with BJP, says Chirag Paswan
Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) national president Chirag Paswan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) national president Chirag Paswan on Monday said that no discussion was held regarding the number of seats with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for Bihar polls. In an interview with ANI, Paswan also said that people of Bihar have no faith in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Saat Nischay-II (second phase of seven resolves).

"Our 'Bihar First, Bihari First' vision document is inspired by PM Modi. I have always insisted that this vision document should be incorporated. The people of Bihar and I have no faith in CM's 'Saat Nischay-II'...There was no discussion on the number of seats with BJP," Paswan said. The LJP leader said "saat nischay" is Nitish Kumar's personal agenda and not of NDA.

He also referred to reports in media about seat-sharing talks. "Even in media, I heard that I am doing politics for more seats. If I am involved in politics for the seats on which I have my right then I am unable to understand this definition," said Chirag Paswan.

Answering a query about Tejashwi Yadav who is the chief ministerial candidate of Mahagathbandhan, Chirag Paswan said the RJD leader was his younger brother. "I extend my best wishes to him. In a democracy, the more the options before the public the better it is. Let people decide whom they want as their leader," the LJP leader said.

Expressing "complete trust" in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chirag Paswan said that the spirit with which the PM mentioned 'double-engine ki sarkar', if it is followed correctly, the vision can be implemented on the ground. "I have complete trust in PM Narendra Modiji. The spirit with which the Prime Minister mentioned 'double-engine ki sarkar', if it is followed correctly, then his vision can be implemented on the ground," Chirag Paswan told ANI.

He also said that LJP will not form an alliance with the 'Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) post-Bihar elections. "We have never done a post-poll alliance. We have always been into the pre-poll alliance," he said.

He was asked if LJP will support 'mahagathbandhan' in the post-poll scenario. Speaking about the Hathras incident Chirag Paswan said he had talked to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who assured that the guilty will be punished.

The LJP has decided not to contest the Bihar assembly elections with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as the leader of the ruling coalition in the state. The LJP will not contest the seats being contested by the BJP but will fight from those that are being contested by JD-U. (ANI)

