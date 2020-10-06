Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dr Harsh Vardhan launches 'Ayush Standard Treatment Protocol'

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday launched the Ayush Standard Treatment Protocol.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2020 12:18 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 12:01 IST
Dr Harsh Vardhan launches 'Ayush Standard Treatment Protocol'
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan speaking on Tuesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday launched the Ayush Standard Treatment Protocol. The Union Health Minister launched the protocols at an event held via video conferencing today and hailed the up-gradation of protocols by the AYUSH Ministry, which has been done in sync with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

"The modern systems of medicine have their own strengths, they have made available operations and medicines which have made people's lives better. But Ayurveda is an ancient science of our country, and probably the oldest knowledge base. Many say it's an offshoot of the Atharva Veda," the Minister said. "The knowledge needs to be presented to the world and rejuvenated using scientific methods. Even during the COVID-19 phase, I get many inquiries for more kadhas (concoctions) and herbs which boost immunity. This proves it is still relevant in today's day and age," he added.

The Union Health Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for rejuvenating the science of Ayurveda and other traditional healing practices in the country. He also said that preparations are also underway to form a national commission for Yoga and Naturopathy.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

U.N. calls for impartial probe into S.Korean man killed by N.Korea

The United Nations Human Rights office in South Korea called on Tuesday for an impartial investigation into the killing of a fisheries official by North Korean troops at sea last month, as the mans family urged the U.N. to conduct its own p...

Special court convicts former Union Minister Dilip Ray, others in coal scam case

A special CBI court in Delhi on Tuesday convicted former Union Minister Dilip Ray in connection with a coal scam case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the allocation of a Jharkhand coal block in the year 1999. Special Judge Bharat Pa...

Amid rising infections, Israeli ultra-Orthodox defy lockdown

After a revered ultra-Orthodox rabbi died this week, Israeli police thought they had worked out an arrangement with his followers to allow a small, dignified funeral that would conform with public health guidelines under the current coronav...

PM Modi's 'kaala kanoon' will destroy existing farming structure in India: Rahul Gandhi

Congress Kheti Bachao Yatra is against the kaala kanoon dark laws, which will destroy the existing structure of agriculture in the country, affecting Punjab and Haryana most severely, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi here on Tuesday. Our y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020