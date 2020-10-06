Left Menu
Maha's 'Amar Akbar Anthony' govt will fall on its own:Minister

Pune, Oct 6 (PTI)Union minister Raosaheb Danve on Tuesday termed the Shiv Sena-led dispensation in Maharashtra as the "Amar, Akbar and Anthony" government which he said will fall on its own, and added that the BJP would play the role of a "strong" opposition party.

Updated: 06-10-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 18:09 IST
Union minister Raosaheb Danve on Tuesday termed the Shiv Sena-led dispensation in Maharashtra as the "Amar, Akbar and Anthony" government which he said will fall on its own, and added that the BJP would play the role of a "strong" opposition party. "This is an Amar, Akbar, Anthony government. We should not be blamed if this government falls on its own," the BJP MP told reporters.

Besides the Sena, the Congress and the NCP are two other constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. 'Amar Akbar Anthony' is a 1977 Bollywood potboiler featuring three brothers who are separated in childhood and adopted by three families of different faiths.

The MoS for consumer affairs, food, and public distribution also sought to allay concerns over the farm laws passed by the Centre, saying the new legislations have given the freedom to farmers to sell their products anywhere they choose to. He said the Centre didn't want to close down market committees (as being projected by the Opposition).

When asked about the alleged gang-rape and death of a Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, the minister said it was an "unfortunate" incident. Responding to a query, Danve said people were allowed to visit the village of the Hathras victim after the probe was completed.

"Even Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi visited the village and there were no restrictions imposed," he said. Asked whether incidents like Hathras, farm bills, and the Sushant Singh Rajput case sullied the image of the BJP, the minister replied in negative.

"The Sushant Singh case does not have any bearing on our image. The CBI is investigating the case. One can comment only after the agency completes its probe," he said. An AIIMS medical panel recently ruled out the murder angle in the death of the actor in its report to the CBI.

Danve said the Congress had failed to do anything for farmers compared to various measures being taken by the Narendra Modi government. "In the current budget, Rs 1 lakh crore has been allocated for the agriculture sector and 10 crore farmers have been given benefits of total Rs 93,000 crore under 'Kisan Sanman Scheme' by the center," Danve said, adding that it was Modi government which implemented recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission.

He said the BJP government has increased the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for food grains in the country. "In the last six years, PM Modi took several decisions in the favor of farmers but the Congress and its allies cannot tolerate this and are thus spreading misinformation about the farm's laws," he said.

When asked about the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) walking out of the NDA over the farm laws, Danve hinted at political compulsions in Punjab behind the SAD's move.

