C'garh: BJP protests against Cong govt over 'failed' promises

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 07-10-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 22:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The BJP held protests at all development block headquarters in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, accusing the Congress government of failing to fulfil the promises made to farmers, including those related to paddy procurement. In capital Raipur, BJP leaders handed over a memorandum to Governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhawan here after the protest, urging her to direct the state government to fulfil their demands.

State BJP chief Vishnu Deo Sai, who reached the dharna site here on a tractor, said the "anti-farmer" Congress has been opposing the revolutionary farm reforms that were recently brought by the Modi government "in the interest of cultivators". "It seems the ruling Congress in the state, which has failed to make complete payments against previous year's paddy procurement, is fearing the new agriculture sector reforms, under which farmers have to be paid within 72 hours of procurement of their produce," he alleged.

Later, a BJP delegation led by Sai submitted a memorandum to the governor, urging her to issue a directions to the state government for carrying out paddy procurement drive honestly. The BJP alleged in the memorandum that during the previous kharif season, the state government had failed to properly carry out paddy procurement drive and farmers were subjected to barbaric treatment by the government.

The farmers are yet to receive complete payment against the paddy procurement done in the previous kharif season, it said. The memorandum stated that the new farm laws clearly states that farmers should get their amount on selling their produce within three days.

Hence, during the ongoing kharif season the state government should ensure one time payment within 72 hours after procuring paddy, it said. The Centre has recently agreed to procure one-and-a- half times more rice in the central pool from the state and allocated an amount of Rs 9,000 crore for paddy procurement, the memorandum said adding that the farmers should be benefited from this decision.

"The state government should procure a minimum of 20 quintal paddy per acre from the farmers, which is presently 15 quintal per acre," it said. The BJP urged the governor to ask the state government for taking fast decisions on seven points mentioned in the memorandum so as to ensure that farmers this time are not subjected to injustice.

Sai was accompanied by former Ministers Brijmohan Agrawal, Ajay Chandrakar and Rajesh Munat.

