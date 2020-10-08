Left Menu
Reforms in education, labour, agriculture impact almost every Indian: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India has undertaken a trinity of reforms in the field of education, labour and agriculture and together they impact almost every Indian.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 19:54 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the 'Invest India Conference' on Thursday. . Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India has undertaken a trinity of reforms in the field of education, labour and agriculture and together they impact almost every Indian. He said the reforms in labour and agriculture sectors will lead to a win-win situation for entrepreneurs as well as hard-working people.

Delivering the keynote address at the Invest India Conference in Canada, the Prime Minister said that reforms in the field of labour and agriculture ensure greater participation of the private sector while strengthening the government's safety nets. "These reforms will lead to a win-win situation for entrepreneurs as well as hard-working people. The reforms in the field of education will further harness the talent of our youth. These reforms have also set the stage for more foreign universities to be able to come to India," he said.

The Prime Minister said that reforms in labour laws have greatly reduced the number of labour codes. "They are both employee and employer-friendly and will further increase the ease of doing business," he said.

Referring to bilateral ties with Canada, the Prime Minister said these are driven by shared democratic values and many common interests. "The trade and investment linkages between us are integral to our multi-faceted relationship," he said.

He said it is good to see so many investors and business of Canada being exposed to the tremendous business opportunities in India. "There is one thing common to most people in the audience. It has people who can make investment decisions," the Prime Minister said.

He said there is an opportunity for everyone in India including institutional investors, manufacturers and infrastructure companies. "During March-June of this year, our agricultural export rose by 23 per cent. This happened while the entire world was in a stringent lockdown," he said.

Invest India Conference aims to give Canadian business community a first-hand perspective of the opportunities to invest in India and showcase India as an investment destination. (ANI)

