News of Ram Vilas Paswan's demise 'unbelievable': Dharmendra Pradhan
The news of passing away of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan is unbelievable, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Thursday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 21:58 IST
The news of passing away of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan is unbelievable, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Thursday. Speaking to ANI, Pradhan said, "Ram Vilas Ji was in the hospital for last few days due to his health condition and we all were worried. This news is unbelievable. He was a leader of the masses and a long-serving parliamentarian, his life was devoted to the cause of the poor and the vulnerable. My condolences are with the family. May Lord Jagannath grant peace to his departed soul."
Union Minister and founder of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday following an illness. He was 74. Chirag Paswan, MP, paid condolences to his father.
Ram Vilas Paswan was Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in the Narendra Modi government. He was also a minister in the previous NDA government. He had undergone heart surgery in a Delhi hospital.
Paswan was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 1977 on a Janata Party ticket from Hajipur in Bihar. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Agriculture sector will benefit immensely with greater use of technology in farming: PM Narendra Modi.
Naveen Patnaik, Dharmendra Pradhan, Pratap Sarangi condole death of Jaswant Singh
Dharmendra Pradhan slams Congress over setting tractor on fire in Delhi today
PM Narendra Modi talks to UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Hathras gang-rape case, directs taking strict action against culprits: Official.
Afghan peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah arrives in Delhi, set to meet PM Narendra Modi, EAM Jaishankar