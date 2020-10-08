News of Ram Vilas Paswan's demise 'unbelievable': Dharmendra Pradhan

The news of passing away of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan is unbelievable, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Thursday. Speaking to ANI, Pradhan said, "Ram Vilas Ji was in the hospital for last few days due to his health condition and we all were worried. This news is unbelievable. He was a leader of the masses and a long-serving parliamentarian, his life was devoted to the cause of the poor and the vulnerable. My condolences are with the family. May Lord Jagannath grant peace to his departed soul."

Union Minister and founder of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday following an illness. He was 74. Chirag Paswan, MP, paid condolences to his father.

Ram Vilas Paswan was Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in the Narendra Modi government. He was also a minister in the previous NDA government. He had undergone heart surgery in a Delhi hospital.

Paswan was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 1977 on a Janata Party ticket from Hajipur in Bihar. (ANI)