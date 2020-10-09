Left Menu
Former police officer and Post Office cleaner arrested for corruption

This comes after the Virginia Post Office manager in the Free State was allegedly approached and lured by one of her employees working with the suspects to provide 250 South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) cards loaded with cash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 09-10-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 14:52 IST
“For her trouble, the manager was promised an R20 000 gratification,” said the Hawks spokesperson, Warrant Officer Lynda Steyn. Image Credit: ANI

A former police officer, Post Office cleaner and two civilians were arrested on Wednesday, for alleged corruption and extortion, following a sting operation between the Hawks Serious Corruption Investigation Unit and Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit.

"For her trouble, the manager was promised an R20 000 gratification," said the Hawks spokesperson, Warrant Officer Lynda Steyn.

The matter was then escalated to authorities who cooperated and arrested the four suspects, aged between 32 and 62 who had the 250 SASSA cards during an undercover operation.

According to Steyn, the former cop is currently on suspension for previous infringements.

Meanwhile, two vehicles belonging to the suspects have been confiscated and the suspects are expected to appear in the Welkom Magistrates Court today.

