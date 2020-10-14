Films Division pays tribute to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam by streaming People’s President

The 89th birth anniversary of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, who served as the 11th President of India with distinction and who was instrumental in India's success in missile and nuclear technology, is being celebrated on 15th October 2020. Films Division is paying tribute to Bharat Ratna Abdul Kalam by streaming People's President (52 Min./ English/ 2016) on its Website and YouTube channel. Directed by Pankaj Vyas, the documentary is dedicated to his life and work including Dr Kalam's pivotal role in the success of the Indian aerospace science programme.

Watching the biopic, the viewer can experience Dr Kalam's strong spirit of nationalism and scientific temper, all the while inspiring generations with his simplicity, intellect and wisdom. The documentary will be streamed on https://filmsdivision.org/ Documentary of the Week and https://www.youtube.com/user/FilmsDivision for 24 hours on 15th October 2020.

(With Inputs from PIB)