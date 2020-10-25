Left Menu
BKU activists hold protest against Centre's farm laws

Later, talking to reporters, Singh said that the agitations against the new farm laws will continue till the Union government withdraws them. Earlier this month, the Kurukshetra police had booked Singh for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Modi.

Updated: 25-10-2020 17:40 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 17:17 IST
A large number of activists of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), led by its Haryana president Gurnam Singh, on Sunday held a protest against the Centre's new farm laws at Lakhnaur Sahib village near here. Police personnel were deployed in the village since morning as part of security measures.

At the protest site, farmers raised slogans against the Centre and the BJP-led state government demanding withdrawal of the agriculture laws. Later, as part of their protest they burnt an effigy of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Similar protests by BKU activists were also held at some other places in the state. Later, talking to reporters, Singh said that the agitations against the new farm laws will continue till the Union government withdraws them.

Earlier this month, the Kurukshetra police had booked Singh for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Modi. The complaint was lodged at the Shahbad police station, barely hours after the BKU leader had appealed to farmers to burn effigies of the prime minister's during Dussehra, which is being celebrated today.

The complaint was lodged by social activist Sahil. Reacting to it, Singh had alleged that the government is using such tactics to suppress the voice of farmers protesting against new farm laws.

The BKU Haryana chief was booked for allegedly "promoting enmity" between different groups and the intent to provoke the "breach of peace" besides other charges, police had said earlier..

