Nadda welcomes Cabinet's decison to hike ethanol price, extend jute packaging norms

BJP president JP Nadda welcomed the decisions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Cabinet to approve the mechanism for procurement of ethanol by public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs). In a tweet, Nadda said, "I heartily welcome the Cabinet decisions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Cabinet. Cabinet approved the mechanism for procurement of ethanol by public sector OMCs and also increased the price of sugar and molasses based ethanol to benefit sugarcane farmers and sugarcane mills."

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday Union Cabinet has approved the mechanism for procurement of ethanol by public sector oil marketing companies under the Ethanol Blended Petrol Programme. Nadda further said that the Cabinet's decision related to the promotion of jute packaging in food grain and sugar storage will foster jute farming and industries related to it. "This is expected to enhance jute farmers' income up to Rs 10,000 per hectare and will help in doubling the farmers' income," he said in a subsequent tweet.

He also hailed another decision which includes Rs 10,211 crore Dam Improvement and Rehabilitation Program to improve safety and operational performance of multi-purpose dams (ANI)