Anti Satellite Missile model in DRDO Bhawan unveiled

A model of Anti Satellite (A-SAT) Missile installed inside the DRDO Bhawan premises was unveiled today by Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh in the august presence of Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari and Secretary DDR&D & Chairman DRDO, Dr G Satheesh Reddy.

'Mission Shakti' was country's first-ever Anti-Satellite (ASAT) Missile Test successfully conducted on 27th March 2019 from Dr AP J Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha, where a fast-moving Indian orbiting target satellite in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) was neutralised with pinpoint accuracy. This was a highly complex mission, conducted at extremely high speed with remarkable precision.

The successful conduct of Mission Shakti made India the fourth nation in the world with the capability to defend its assets in outer space.

On this occasion, Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh appreciated the innovative accomplishment of the team of scientists.

Secretary DDR&D & Chairman DRDO, Dr G Satheesh Reddy stated that the installation of the A-SAT model will inspire the DRDO fraternity to take up many more such challenging missions in future.

Earlier Shri Rajnath Singh and Shri Nitin Gadkari witnessed the demonstration of Fire Detection and Suppression System (FDSS) for Passenger Buses. Demonstrations were given on Water Mist Based FDSS for Passenger Compartment and Aerosol Based FDSS for an engine fire.

DRDO's Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES), Delhi has developed the technology, which can detect the fire in the passenger compartment in less than 30 sec and then suppresses it in 60 sec thereby reducing the risk to life and property to a significant extent.

Shri Gadkari expressed satisfaction over the technology and wished to take it forward.

