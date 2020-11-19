Left Menu
Development News Edition

"Strategic Compass": EU considers military doctrine, new tank development

The European Union aims to draw up a master military strategy document to define future threats, goals and ambitions in defence while focusing on six new areas of joint weapons development including tanks, officials and diplomats said. The EU's "Strategic Compass", the closest thing the EU could have to a military doctrine and akin to NATO's "Strategic Concept" that sets out alliance goals, is the latest step in accelerating efforts to deepen EU defence cooperation.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 17:07 IST
"Strategic Compass": EU considers military doctrine, new tank development
Representative image

The European Union aims to draw up a master military strategy document to define future threats, goals and ambitions in defence while focusing on six new areas of joint weapons development including tanks, officials and diplomats said.

The EU's "Strategic Compass", the closest thing the EU could have to a military doctrine and akin to NATO's "Strategic Concept" that sets out alliance goals, is the latest step in accelerating efforts to deepen EU defence cooperation. After four years of hostility towards NATO by U.S. President Donald Trump, the EU, led by France, wants to become a stand-alone military power in the long term, strong enough to fight on its own and potentially a more useful ally to the United States.

The EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, will brief EU foreign ministers by video conference on Thursday on a confidential, intelligence-based threat analysis before EU defence ministers take up the work at a virtual meeting on Friday, aiming to deliver a final document in 2022. "We need to build a compass. This is a common way of looking at the world, of defining threats and addressing them together," said a senior EU official.

The document would not be a list of threats, in part because EU governments have different views on their gravity. Russia is seen with more alarm in the Baltics than in France, where Islamic militancy is more pressing, envoys said. However, it does signal what Borrell has cited as "an increased momentum to strengthen our collective capacity" since a December 2017 EU defence pact to develop more firepower independently of the United States.

OPPORTUNITY FOR PARIS Britain's vote in 2016 to leave the EU, while depriving the bloc of a military power, has given Paris an opportunity to push longstanding ambitions for a bigger EU role in defence, with support from Berlin.

During Britain's membership, London resisted a major military role for the EU, fearing the creation of an EU army, which officials in Brussels say is not under discussion. Defence ministers will also receive the bloc's first annual review on joint capabilities on Friday, which is expected to set out 100 areas for governments to develop together from 2025 over six areas, including battle tanks, maritime patrol vessels, countering drones and jamming technology.

France, Germany, Italy and Spain hope that by developing national defences together, the EU will save money by putting an end to competing national industries that duplicate weapons. "This is not just another report", a second senior EU official said of the first review. "This is the path for the EU to plan, spend and cooperate together in countering next-generation threats."

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Two held for duping 160 people by promising jobs in High Court

Two people, including a 55-year- old government teacher were arrested here on Thursday for allegedly cheating nearly 160 job aspirants of over Rs 3 crore by promising them employment in the High Court, police said. The duo along with two ot...

Bypoll to RS seat vacated due to Paswan's death on Dec 14: EC

Bypoll to the Rajya Sabha seat vacated following the death of veteran LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan will be held on December 14, the Election Commission said on Thursday. Paswans term as a member of the Upper House from Bihar was to otherwise...

Celebrate Chhath at home, West Bengal govt urges devotees

The West Bengal government on Thursday urged the people of the Bihari community to perform Chhath Puja rituals at home or at nearby water bodies in small groups, and shun processions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking to reporte...

NCP leader Eknath Khadse tests COVID-19 positive

NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse has tested positive for COVID-19, sources close to him said on Thursday. Khadse will be admitted to a city-based hospital.Natha bhau as Khadse is known tested positive on Thursday aft...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020