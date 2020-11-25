Left Menu
Uttarakhand wildlife board proposes denotification of Shivalik Elephant Reserve

The Uttarakhand wildlife board has recommended denotification of the Shivalik Elephant Reserve in the state.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 25-11-2020 08:59 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 08:59 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Uttarakhand wildlife board has recommended denotification of the Shivalik Elephant Reserve in the state. This decision was taken during the 16th meeting of the board chaired by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat here on Tuesday.

In 2002, the then Congress government had notified nearly 5,400 square kilometres of forest land falling under 14 forest divisions as Shivalik Elephant Reserve. During the meeting, it was also decided that a proposal will be submitted again to the national wildlife board for approval to the Laldhang-Chillarkhal motor road, said an official release of Chief Minister's Office.

Further, approval was also given to the construction of roads under PMGSY in Govind wildlife sanctuary area, Uttarkashi district, a 12-kilometre motor road from Naitwad to Nuranu, 23-kilometre motor road from Naitwad to Haldwadi, 13-kilometre motor road from Haldwadi to Seva, eight-kilometre road from Pauv to Sirga; Rudranath temple drinking water scheme in Kedarnath wildlife division of Chamoli district and construction of 150-metre bridge on Dhangarhi Nala and 90-metre bridge on Panod Nala at Ramnagar under the Corbett tiger reserve. The state wildlife board also approved the opening of 10-kilometre Nadung to Janaktal trek, 18-kilometre Dumku to Chorgarh trek, 10-kilometre Jhala to Avana Bugyal and 14-kilometre Jaspur to Brahmital trek in the Gangotri national park.

State forest and wildlife minister Harak Singh Rawat, MLA Diwan Singh Bisht, Rural Development and Migration Commission Vice-Chairman S S Negi, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Ranjana Kala and others were present in the meeting. (ANI)

Videos

