Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi expresses happiness at progress from Megawatts to Gigawatts capacity in renewable energy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 3rd virtual Global Renewable Energy Investment Meeting and Expo (RE-Invest 2020) and expressed happiness that in the renewable energy sector, within a short time the progress from megawatts to gigawatts in generation capacity is becoming a reality.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 21:29 IST
PM Modi expresses happiness at progress from Megawatts to Gigawatts capacity in renewable energy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the virtual meeting on Thursday. . Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 3rd virtual Global Renewable Energy Investment Meeting and Expo (RE-Invest 2020) and expressed happiness that in the renewable energy sector, within a short time the progress from megawatts to gigawatts in generation capacity is becoming a reality. Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the 3rd virtual Global Renewable Energy Investment Meeting and Expo (RE-Invest 2020) through video conferencing. The summit is organised by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. The theme for RE-Invest 2020 is 'Innovations for Sustainable Energy Transition', according to a press statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

"The Prime Minister expressed happiness that in the renewable energy sector, within a short time the progress from megawatts to gigawatts in generation capacity and "One Sun, One World, One Grid" are becoming a reality, all of which were discussed in the earlier editions," the press statement read. He added in the last 6 years, India is travelling on an unparalleled journey. He pointed out that India's generation capacity and network is being expanded to ensure every citizen of India has access to electricity to unlock his full potential. He showcased that today, India's renewable power capacity is the 4th largest in the world and is growing at the fastest speed among all major countries. The renewable energy capacity in India is currently 136 Giga Watts, which is about 36% of our total capacity.

According to the press statement, the Prime Minister expressed happiness that India's annual renewable energy capacity addition has been exceeding that of coal based thermal power since 2017. He highlighted that in the last 6 years, India has increased installed renewable energy capacity by two and half times. He said investing in renewable energy early on even when it was not affordable has helped in achieving the scale, which is bringing costs down. He said we are showing to the world that sound environmental policies can also be sound economics. He said we have ensured energy efficiency is not limited to one ministry or department, instead it has been made a target for the entire government. All our policies have a consideration of achieving energy efficiency.

The Prime Minister said after the success of Performance Linked Incentives (PLI) in electronics manufacturing, we have decided to give similar incentives to high efficiency solar modules. He stressed that ensuring "Ease of doing business" is our utmost priority and dedicated Project Development Cells have been established to facilitate investors. He announced that there are huge renewable energy deployment plans for the next decade and are likely to generate business prospects of the order of around $ 20 billion per year. He invited investors, developers and businesses to join India's renewable energy journey, the press statement added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Sex Education Season 3: Gillian Anderson shares storyline including show’s future

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Time running out to find Brexit agreement on Gibraltar, Spain says

Time is running out to find a Brexit agreement between Spain and Britain over Gibraltar, Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Thursday.At stake in the talks is avoiding a hard European Union border in southern Spain after ...

Neanderthal thumbs better adapted to holding tools with handles

Neanderthal thumbs were better adapted to holding tools in the same way that Homo Sapiens hold a hammer, according to a paper published in Scientific Reports. The findings suggest that Neanderthals may have found precision grips -- where ob...

Protests held worldwide against Pakistan for 26/11 Mumbai attacks

Protests are being held in many countries condemning Pakistans involvement in the 2611 Mumbai attacks in 2008, calling for an end to state-sponsored terrorism by the country. In Belgium and Egypt, several mobile banners were rolled out, dem...

CEO says AstraZeneca likely to run new global trial of COVID-19 vaccine -Bloomberg News

AstraZeneca is likely to run an additional global trial to assess the efficacy of its COVID-19 vaccine, its chief executive Pascal Soriot was quoted as saying on Thursday after questions over the results from its late-stage study.Instead of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020