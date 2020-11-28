PM Modi's visit serves as great inspiration to our team, says Bharat Biotech

By Sahil Pandey Bharat Biotech on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to their manufacturing facility in Genome Valley here earlier today served as a great inspiration for the team and further reinforced their commitment towards scientific discovery.

"The Prime Minister's visit served as a great inspiration to our team, and further reinforces our commitment towards scientific discovery, solving public health issues, and the nation's fight against COVID-19," Bharat Biotech said in a statement. Biotech is collaborating with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for indigenous Covid-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' using the virus strain isolated by ICMR's National Institute of Virology (NIV) based in Pune. Covaxin is currently undergoing Phase III trials.

"Covaxin is India's first indigenous vaccine undergoing Phase III clinical trials as of now. It is the first, largest, and the only efficacy trial in the developing world, involving a large number of volunteers across 25 sites. The Covaxin Phase III trial is being conducted across India with 26,000 participants. The vaccine will be produced in one-of-its-kind Biosafety Level 3 production facility in the world," Bharat Biotech said. PM Modi visited the Biotech facility in Genome Valley of Shamirpet on the outskirts of Hyderabad and reviewed the development of its indigenous Covid-19 vaccine candidate, Covaxin. He was briefed by the Bharat Biotech founder and chairman Krishna Ella, and other scientists about developments in this regard.

"At the Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad, was briefed about their indigenous COVID-19 vaccine. Congratulated the scientists for their progress in the trials so far. Their team is closely working with ICMR to facilitate speedy progress," PM Modi wrote on Twitter. The Indian vaccine company in a tweet said: "Bharat Biotech is humbled and truly grateful to the man behind 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' for his motivation."

The Prime Minister drove down to the plant from the Hakimpet Air Force Station, where he arrived around 1 pm from Ahmedabad and was received by Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.