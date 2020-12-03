Left Menu
Group of 'Nihangs' from Punjab join farmers protesting at Singhu border

The 'Nihangs' are part of the thousands who have gathered at the Singhu and Tikri borders of the national capital to protest against the new farm laws, which many farmers say will pave way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates.

A group of 'Nihangs' (traditional Sikh warriors) from Punjab joined the farmers protesting the Centre's farm laws at Delhi's Singhu border on Thursday. Jathedar Lal Singh of Shoromani Budda Dal said more 'Nihangs' would join the farmers' protest at Singhu border and they were on their way from various parts of the state. Singh said around 250 horses have also come along with the 'Nihangs'. The 'Nihangs' are part of the thousands who have gathered at the Singhu and Tikri borders of the national capital to protest against the new farm laws, which many farmers say will pave way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates.

Sevadar Ranjit Singh said, "We have many 'jathas' (groups). We are one of them and reached the Singhu border today. We have asked the other 'jathas' to head towards the Singhu border to support the farmers". The farmer leaders on Thursday afternoon met the government over the farm laws.

One of the women protesters, Parvita Taneja, said she has been at the Singhu border for the past three days. "We think the govt is trying to break the unity of farmers. They won't listen to us. We are trying to make everyone aware of the situation. There are a lot of women farmers. We want to help them. These laws are not beneficial for the farmers. This is problematic for the poor people. We won't leave until we get justice," Taneja said.

The winter has come and the temperature has dropped, but it has not affected farmers' courage, said Jagdish Singh (60), a farmer from Punjab. "This movement will take time and we are here till then. We will hold meetings to discuss what the government will tell us. The temperature is decreasing and it's very cold here, but it can't affect our courage," he said A group of muslim men from Punjab also reached the Singhu border and were seen serving food to protesters.

"We are serving a dish called sweet rice, famous in muslim weddings, to the farmers. We have come at the Singhu border today but our other members had already come earlier. We are staying till the farmers stay," said Mohammad Furkaan (22), who has come from Punjab. The volunteers were al to the protesters so distributing necessary items, including oil, shampoo, toothpaste and soap.

On Friday, hundreds of farmers reached the Singhu border here to protest against the Centre's new farm laws. The day had witnessed police using teargas shells, water cannons and multi-layer barriers to block the protesters and the farmers pelting stones and breaking barricades in their determination to push through as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' march.

