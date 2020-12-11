Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dense fog engulfs parts of Bihar

Residents of Patna and Muzaffarpur woke up to a foggy morning on Friday with dense fog engulfing parts of eastern India, including Bihar.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 11-12-2020 11:47 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 11:47 IST
Dense fog engulfs parts of Bihar
On the streets of Patna on Friday morning. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Residents of Patna and Muzaffarpur woke up to a foggy morning on Friday with dense fog engulfing parts of eastern India, including Bihar.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted dense fog in isolated pockets over Bihar, apart from Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim and Tripura today.

The IMD also predicted very dense fog in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh from December 12 to December 14, and dense fog over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttarakhand on December 13 and December 14. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain wants a Brexit trade deal but will survive no matter what, minister says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to get a Brexit trade deal and there is a still a chance of getting one but he will not back down on the two main outstanding issues, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said on Friday.Still, I think, ...

Hina Nagarajan to take over as USL's Managing Director and CEO

United Spirits Ltd USL has said that Hina Nagarajan, currently Managing Director for its Africa regional markets, will be the CEO designate from April 1 next year. From July 1, she will take over as Managing Director and CEO of USL and also...

Festive demand lifts domestic passenger vehicle sales by nearly 13 pc in Nov: SIAM

Passenger vehicle wholesales in India increased by 12.73 per cent to 2,85,367 units in November as against 2,53,139 units in the same month last year riding on the back of festive demand, auto industry body SIAM said on Friday. According to...

UPDATE 3-Congo Parliament ousts speaker, confirming shift in power balance

The Democratic Republic of Congos lower house of Parliament voted on Thursday to remove its speaker, handing President Felix Tshisekedi a major victory in a power struggle with his predecessor and coalition partner Joseph Kabila. The vote w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020