Dense fog engulfs parts of Bihar
Residents of Patna and Muzaffarpur woke up to a foggy morning on Friday with dense fog engulfing parts of eastern India, including Bihar.ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 11-12-2020 11:47 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 11:47 IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted dense fog in isolated pockets over Bihar, apart from Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim and Tripura today.
The IMD also predicted very dense fog in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh from December 12 to December 14, and dense fog over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttarakhand on December 13 and December 14. (ANI)
