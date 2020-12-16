Left Menu
7 dead, 25 injured after collision between bus, tanker in UP's Sambhal

At least seven people have died after a roadways bus and a gas tanker collided in the Dhanari area of Sambhal on Wednesday morning.

ANI | Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 16-12-2020 13:05 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 13:00 IST
A visual from the incident on Wednesday. . Image Credit: ANI

At least seven people have died after a roadways bus and a gas tanker collided in the Dhanari area of Sambhal on Wednesday morning. The accident took place in the early hours of Wednesday near a bus stand.

Speaking to reporters, Superintendents of Police (SP) of Sambhal district, Chakresh Mishra said, "The collision took between the tanker and the bus early in the morning has left at least seven dead. So far, 25 people have been injured in the accident. They have been taken to the nearby hospital." "Most likely, the accident took place due to fog. As soon as we got the information, I along with the District Magistrate (DM) reached the spot. Some people are still trapped at the spot. Rescue operations are underway," he added.

A statement has also been issued by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's office in this regard. In a tweet in Hindi, the UP CMO said, "UP CM Yogi Adityanath has deeply mourned the death of people in a road accident in Sambhal district. Praying for the peace of the departed soul, he has expressed condolences to the bereaved families. The Chief Minister has instructed the officers of the district administration to provide proper treatment to the injured people in this accident."

