Paddy procurement up 22% at 390.79 lakh tonne so far

Paddy procurement has increased 22 per cent so far in the ongoing kharif marketing season at 390.79 lakh tonne, valued at Rs 73,781.36 crore. The kharif marketing seasonKMS starts from October.Paddy procurement for kharif 2020-21 is continuing smoothly in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Jammu Kashmir, Kerala, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Bihar, an official statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 20:39 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Paddy procurement for kharif 2020-21 is continuing smoothly in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Bihar, an official statement said.

Paddy procurement for kharif 2020-21 is continuing smoothly in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Bihar, an official statement said. The Food Corporation of India and state agencies have purchased 390.79 lakh tonne of paddy till December 15 as against 319.23 lakh tonne in the corresponding period of last year. ''About 44.32 lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing KMS procurement Operations with MSP value of Rs 73,781.36 crore,'' the statement said.

Out of the total purchase of 390.79 lakh tonne, Punjab has contributed 202.77 lakh tonne..

