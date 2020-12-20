Left Menu
Farmers' protest fallout of BJP's politics of 'lies and deceit': UP Congress

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 20-12-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 15:48 IST
Farmers' protest fallout of BJP's politics of 'lies and deceit': UP Congress
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The ongoing farmers' protest against the Centre's new agri laws is a fallout of BJP's politics of ''lies and deceit'', the Congress said on Sunday. Speaking to reporters here, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu also said that the party will continue its fight for farmers until the laws are withdrawn. Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, are protesting against the laws for the last over four weeks at various border points of Delhi.

''The agitation by the farmers against the farm laws is a fallout of BJP's politics of lies (jhooth) and deceit (fareb). The Congress will continue to fight for the farmers until the farm laws are withdrawn,'' Lallu said. ''Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot be trusted as till now he has not fulfilled any of his electoral promises,'' he alleged.

The Uttar Pradesh Congress chief also alleged that today if people raise their voice against the wrong policies of the government, then false cases are registered against them. ''The farmers are fighting for their legitimate rights, and their protests are getting support from every section of society. Prime Minister Modi has time to meet industrialists, but not farmers,'' Lallu said. Farmers are protesting against the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.

The three farm laws enacted in September have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country. However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandis, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates. The Centre has repeatedly asserted that these mechanisms will remain.

