Centre’s farm laws will strengthen rural economy: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday asserted that the three farm laws passed by the Centre are in the interest of the farmers. The chief minister said it is completely false and misleading that farmers land will be grabbed under the provisions of these laws.The government is committed to protecting farmers interest opting for contract farming, he added.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 21-12-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 22:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday asserted that the three farm laws passed by the Centre are in the interest of the farmers. ''The three farm laws passed by the Centre are in the interest of farmers. Apart from increasing the income of the farmers, they will also strengthen the rural economy," Adityanath said addressing a programme in Mau district. It will also generate employment opportunities in large number for rural youths, he added. The chief minister said it is completely misleading to say that the MSP will end after the implementation of the law.

''The Prime Minister has already assured farmers that the MSP will not end, and the mandi committees will also continue to function," he said. The chief minister said it is completely false and misleading that farmers' land will be grabbed under the provisions of these laws.

"The government is committed to protecting farmers' interest opting for contract farming," he added. The UP chief minister was in Mau to inaugurate 16 projects worth Rs 60.75 crore and lay the foundation stones of 11 other projects worth Rs 75.60 crore, the UP Government said in a statement.

The chief minister also distributed certificates to 34 beneficiaries of various schemes, the statement said..

