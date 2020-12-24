Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Now, freight customers can get priority Railway wagon allotment twice a week at 5 per cent extra cost'

Now, freight customers can get priority Railway wagon allotment on Mondays and Fridays at just 5 per cent extra cost as Ministry of Railways has introduced a policy on Premium Indent.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2020 08:27 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 08:27 IST
'Now, freight customers can get priority Railway wagon allotment twice a week at 5 per cent extra cost'
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Now, freight customers can get priority Railway wagon allotment on Mondays and Fridays at just 5 per cent extra cost as Ministry of Railways has introduced a policy on Premium Indent. "Under this policy, if a customer places a request for Premium Indent, allotment of rakes will be given priority on two days as notified under Preferential Traffic Order issued by Traffic Transportation Directorate of Railway Board from time to time, presently being Monday and Friday. However, on other days normal order of priority of indents will follow," the Ministry of Railways stated in a release on Tuesday.

Union Minister of Railways, Piyush Goyal, also tweeted, "Indian Railways introduces policy on premium indent to facilitate freight customers. Now, customers can get priority Railway wagon allotment on Mondays and Fridays at just 5 per cent extra cost. This will also help in attracting new freight clients." In sidings, the customer can indicate a date of supply of rakes and also indicate whether he will load if the rake is supplied after the due date on normal tariff rate.

The customer shall be required to pay 5 per cent premium on normal freight, which shall be deposited in advance. If the rake is supplied later than the indicated date on the indent, the premium paid will be adjusted against the normal freight. In the goods shed also, the customer will be permitted to place Premium Indent.

Premium Indent once placed cannot be withdrawn; withdrawal of the indent shall invite forfeiture of the premium paid. "This policy will not be applicable to restricted destinations and those regulated by quota. This is an optional scheme, the release added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Top holiday listening trends for 2020 on Amazon Music

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Finding community at a COVID-19 quarantine centre in Myanmar

In another world, I could have been checking into a hotel.Only instead of staff, two fellow COVID-19 patients welcomed me at the door, with a plastic box filled with toiletries, snacks and masks, and showed me to a small room I would share ...

Ind vs Aus: Langer confirms playing XI for Boxing Day Test

Australia coach Justin Langer has confirmed that the hosts will lock horns with India in the Boxing Day Test with an unchanged playing XI on Saturday. Australian bowlers had wreaked havoc on day three of the pink-ball Test. Pat Cummins and ...

'Balloon boy' parents pardoned by Colorado governor over 2009 hoax

The husband and wife who pleaded guilty to criminal charges for staging the 2009 balloon boy hoax, creating a global media sensation with a false report that their son had floated away in a makeshift dirigible, were pardoned on Wednesday by...

Venkatesh wants to see more Indian Arrows players in senior national team

Indian Arrows head coach Venkatesh Shanmugam wants more players from his side to play for India at the senior level. With the 2020-21 I-League season set to kick off on January 9, the All India Football Federations AIFF developmental side I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020