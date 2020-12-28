Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi lauds India's first Regional Rapid Transit System project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded India's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project, saying that it would reduce the travel time from Delhi to Meerut to under an hour.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 20:13 IST
PM Modi lauds India's first Regional Rapid Transit System project
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded India's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project, saying that it would reduce the travel time from Delhi to Meerut to under an hour. "Several transport developments are being executed across the country. One of them is RRTS that will reduce the travel time between Delhi and Meerut," Prime Minister Modi said at the inauguration of Delhi Metro's first driverless train from Jasola Vihar-Shaheen Bagh Metro Station.

As per a statement, the RRTS, the first-of-its-kind project being implemented in the country, will provide regional connectivity to NCR with an operational speed of 160 kilometers per hour. Construction for the 82 km-long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor is currently underway and is one of the three prioritised RRTS corridors being implemented in phase-1.

The coaches of the trains will be 100 per cent made in India and will have transverse 2x2 seats. The trains will also have a business class (one coach per train) that will be accessible through a special lounge at the platform-level. One coach in every train will be reserved for women passengers as well.

The 17 kilometer priority section of the corridor is targetted to be commissioned by 2023 and the full corridor by 2025. The statement further said that implementation of the new corridor is expected to shift the modal share in favour of public transport from 37 per cent to 63 per cent in the region, ultimately helping in efforts towards curbing pollution.

Phase-I also includes the Delhi-Gurugram-SNB corridor, which is in its pre-construction stage, and the Delhi-Panipat corridor, whose Detailed Project Report (DPR) is under active consideration of the Government for sanction. "Given the high-speed train operations, all RRTS stations will have Platform Screen Doors (PSDs) for the safety of the passengers. The train doors will be integrated with PSDs. NCRTC, the executing agency of RRTS recently signed an MOU with Bharat Electrical Limited for indigenous development of PSDs," it added. (ANI)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Man held for raping woman he met on online dating app

A man was arrested for allegedlyraping and assaulting a woman he met on a popular onlinedating app, police in Pune said on MondayAs per the victims complaint, the two met at arestaurant on December 27 where he forced her to consumealcohol, ...

'Cyber Yodha' to train people to fight cyber crime launched

In a first in Telangana, Cyber Yoddha, a program aimed at creating awareness and empowering citizens by training them to fight cybercrimes, was launched by the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate here on Monday. It was launched in collaborati...

Health Ministry launches India's first fully indigenous pneumococcal vaccine

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Monday inaugurated Indias first Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine PCV in a bid to prevent about 67,800 child mortality under 5 years of age in India from pneumococcal diseases every year. The vaccine is deve...

Russia labels veteran rights activist, four others, media 'foreign agents'

Russias Ministry of Justice added five people, including veteran rights activist Lev Ponomaryov, to its list of media foreign agents on Monday, the first time individuals have been targeted under legislation used against media outlets. Russ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020