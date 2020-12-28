PM Modi lauds India's first Regional Rapid Transit System project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded India's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project, saying that it would reduce the travel time from Delhi to Meerut to under an hour. "Several transport developments are being executed across the country. One of them is RRTS that will reduce the travel time between Delhi and Meerut," Prime Minister Modi said at the inauguration of Delhi Metro's first driverless train from Jasola Vihar-Shaheen Bagh Metro Station.

As per a statement, the RRTS, the first-of-its-kind project being implemented in the country, will provide regional connectivity to NCR with an operational speed of 160 kilometers per hour. Construction for the 82 km-long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor is currently underway and is one of the three prioritised RRTS corridors being implemented in phase-1.

The coaches of the trains will be 100 per cent made in India and will have transverse 2x2 seats. The trains will also have a business class (one coach per train) that will be accessible through a special lounge at the platform-level. One coach in every train will be reserved for women passengers as well.

The 17 kilometer priority section of the corridor is targetted to be commissioned by 2023 and the full corridor by 2025. The statement further said that implementation of the new corridor is expected to shift the modal share in favour of public transport from 37 per cent to 63 per cent in the region, ultimately helping in efforts towards curbing pollution.

Phase-I also includes the Delhi-Gurugram-SNB corridor, which is in its pre-construction stage, and the Delhi-Panipat corridor, whose Detailed Project Report (DPR) is under active consideration of the Government for sanction. "Given the high-speed train operations, all RRTS stations will have Platform Screen Doors (PSDs) for the safety of the passengers. The train doors will be integrated with PSDs. NCRTC, the executing agency of RRTS recently signed an MOU with Bharat Electrical Limited for indigenous development of PSDs," it added. (ANI)