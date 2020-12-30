Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Administration orders curtailed new year celebrations in Lucknow

No gathering of more than 100 people are allowed in Lucknow, and following the COVID-19 protocols is mandatory, said Abhishek Prakash, District Magistrate of the city on Tuesday ahead of New Year celebrations.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 30-12-2020 10:37 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 10:19 IST
COVID-19: Administration orders curtailed new year celebrations in Lucknow
Lucknow DM Abhishek Prakash (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

No gathering of more than 100 people are allowed in Lucknow, and following the COVID-19 protocols is mandatory, said Abhishek Prakash, District Magistrate of the city on Tuesday ahead of New Year celebrations. "No event will be allowed in Lucknow without prior permission and the gathering of more than 100 people will not be allowed in the city," the DM said while issuing the guideline for the celebrations.

"It is necessary to follow all COVID-19 protocols like social distancing, masking, and proper sanitisation even in the open ground of the venue during the celebrations of New Year," Prakash said. "We receive the list of United Kingdom (UK) travelers from November 25 to December 8 and those people who come after December 8 are under surveillance. Though no person has been tested positive by UK strain still we are following a complete protocol of COVID-19," DM told ANI.

"Apart from that restaurants, hotels, where these gatherings are expected to be held, have been instructed to follow the coronavirus guidelines," he added. Prakash also said that a team of women police has been instructed for women's safety. 112 dial vans will be patrolling throughout the celebrations in the city.

Also Read: Portugal imposes overnight curfew on New Year's Eve

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

American Airlines restarts U.S. commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India reports 20,550 new COVID-19 cases, 286 deaths

India reported as many as 20,550 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total positive coronavirus cases to 1,02,44,853, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Wednesday. The total figure includes 2,62,272 ...

Bengal reports first case of new COVID strain

West Bengal has reported its first case of a mutant coronavirus strain that surfaced in the United Kingdom, a senior health official said on Wednesday. The patient, the son of a senior official of the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, ...

Zegras powers US past Czech Republic at world junior tourney

Trevor Zegras had two goals and three assists, and the United States beat the Czech Republic 7-0 to clinch a spot in the quarterfinals of the world junior hockey championship. Bobby Brink had two goals for the U.S., and Spencer Knight made ...

Anthony Hopkins celebrates 45 years of sobriety: Don't give up

Veteran film and stage actor Anthony Hopkins on Wednesday marked 45 years of sobriety and shared a message of hope especially aimed towards the younger audience members afflicted with alcohol andor substance abuse. The Oscar winner took to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020