HIGHLIGHTS AT 5.15 PM

These are the top stories at 5.15 pm: NATION LGD5 SC-LD CENTRAL VISTA SC paves way for Central Vista Project in majority verdict New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the decks for the ambitious Central Vista Project, which covers a three-km stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate in Lutyens' Delhi, by upholding the environmental clearance and the notification for change in land use. DEL26 BIZ-LD PM-PIPELINE PM's energy roadmap: More than double natural gas share, diversify energy sources New Delhi: Enunciating his energy roadmap, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the share of natural gas in India's energy basket will be more than doubled, energy sources diversified and the nation will be connected with one gas pipeline grid to help bring affordable fuel to people and industry.

DEL56 INDOUS-JUSTER Need to build guidelines and if required, red lines for Indo-Pacific: outgoing US envoy Juster New Delhi: Emphasising the need to build guidelines and if necessary, ''red lines'' for the Info-Pacific region, outgoing US Ambassador to India Ken Juster said on Tuesday that such an endeavor would enable all countries in the region to prosper. DEL24 VIRUS-UK STRAIN POSITIVE Twenty more people in India test positive for UK strain of COVID-19 New Delhi: Twenty more people have tested positive for the new UK variant of SARS-CoV-2, taking the total number of such cases in the country to 58.

DEL58 PAR-SESSION CCPA recommends Parliament's Budget session from Jan 29 New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) has recommended that the Budget session of Parliament commence from January 29 and conclude on April 8. FOREIGN FGN14: VIRUS-INDIA-VACCINE New York: Global leaders have lauded India's leadership in scientific innovation and decisive action to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, as the country gets set to begin the world's largest vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus.

FGN15: VIRUS-INDIA-MISRI Beijing: The coronavirus pandemic has spurred India to strengthen itself to demonstrate that with greater capabilities it would help not just itself but also be a force for good on the global stage, India's ambassador to China Vikram Misri has said..