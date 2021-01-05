Left Menu
Development News Edition

HIGHLIGHTS AT 5.15 PM

DEL24 VIRUS-UK STRAIN POSITIVE Twenty more people in India test positive for UK strain of COVID-19 New Delhi Twenty more people have tested positive for the new UK variant of SARS-CoV-2, taking the total number of such cases in the country to 58.DEL58 PAR-SESSION CCPA recommends Parliaments Budget session from Jan 29 New Delhi The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs CCPA has recommended that the Budget session of Parliament commence from January 29 and conclude on April 8.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 17:18 IST
HIGHLIGHTS AT 5.15 PM
Representative image

These are the top stories at 5.15 pm: NATION LGD5 SC-LD CENTRAL VISTA SC paves way for Central Vista Project in majority verdict New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the decks for the ambitious Central Vista Project, which covers a three-km stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate in Lutyens' Delhi, by upholding the environmental clearance and the notification for change in land use. DEL26 BIZ-LD PM-PIPELINE PM's energy roadmap: More than double natural gas share, diversify energy sources New Delhi: Enunciating his energy roadmap, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the share of natural gas in India's energy basket will be more than doubled, energy sources diversified and the nation will be connected with one gas pipeline grid to help bring affordable fuel to people and industry.

DEL56 INDOUS-JUSTER Need to build guidelines and if required, red lines for Indo-Pacific: outgoing US envoy Juster New Delhi: Emphasising the need to build guidelines and if necessary, ''red lines'' for the Info-Pacific region, outgoing US Ambassador to India Ken Juster said on Tuesday that such an endeavor would enable all countries in the region to prosper. DEL24 VIRUS-UK STRAIN POSITIVE Twenty more people in India test positive for UK strain of COVID-19 New Delhi: Twenty more people have tested positive for the new UK variant of SARS-CoV-2, taking the total number of such cases in the country to 58.

DEL58 PAR-SESSION CCPA recommends Parliament's Budget session from Jan 29 New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) has recommended that the Budget session of Parliament commence from January 29 and conclude on April 8. FOREIGN FGN14: VIRUS-INDIA-VACCINE New York: Global leaders have lauded India's leadership in scientific innovation and decisive action to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, as the country gets set to begin the world's largest vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus.

FGN15: VIRUS-INDIA-MISRI Beijing: The coronavirus pandemic has spurred India to strengthen itself to demonstrate that with greater capabilities it would help not just itself but also be a force for good on the global stage, India's ambassador to China Vikram Misri has said..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-U.S. homeowners fight deeds that exclude buyers based on race

By Carey L. Biron WASHINGTON, Jan 5 Thomson Reuters Foundation - When Rachel Rintelmann closed on her Washington-area home a few years ago, something caught her eye a paragraph in her deed had been crossed out with a quick X, written in pen...

Tourist couple killed as car falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

A tourist couple from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh was killed and three others, including their two sons, were injured as their car fell into a gorge near Tehri lake here, officials said on Tuesday. The car was on its way to Dhanaulti whe...

SC finds no infirmity in approvals to Central Vista Project, says can’t be asked to govern

The Centres ambitious Central Vista Project, covering a 3-km stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate in Lutyens Delhi, got the green signal on Tuesday from the Supreme Court which found no infirmity in grant of environment clearance a...

Kamdhenu Aayog claims ayurveda treatment cured 800 COVID-19 patients in clinical trials

Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog RKA Chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria on Tuesday claimed that 800 COVID-19 patients have been cured through panchgavya and ayurveda treatment in a clinical trial conducted in four cities across the country. Announcing t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021