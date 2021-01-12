Left Menu
President Kovind, PM Modi extend greetings on Vivekananda Jayanti

President of India Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to countrymen on the occasion of Vivekananda Jayanti on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 09:55 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 09:55 IST
PM Modi greets nation on Vivekananda Jayanti (Photo: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

President of India Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to countrymen on the occasion of Vivekananda Jayanti on Tuesday. The President tweeted, "My humble tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary. An inspiration for entire humanity, for the youth in particular, he revitalized India's spiritual heritage and brought it centre stage at the global arena. His teachings continue to inspire all of us."

In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promoted NamoApp and said, "This Vivekananda Jayanti, there's a creative effort on the NaMo App that lets you share his thoughts and a personalised message. Let us spread Swami Vivekananda's dynamic thoughts and ideals far and wide!" In a personalised digital greeting card, PM Modi shared a quote by Swami Vivekananda.

"I have faith in my country, and especially in the youth of my country", a quote by Swami Vivekananda shared by PM Modi. In the card, PM Modi wrote, "Remembering the great Swami Vivekananda on his Jayanti. In thought and action, he personified the best of India's culture and ethos. He has unwavering faith in India's youth."

The nation is observing the 158th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, one of the greatest spiritual leaders of India. Swami Vivekananda had introduced Indian philosophies of Vedanta and yoga to the western world.

Swami Vivekananda became popular in the western world after his famous speech at the World's Parliament of Religions in Chicago in 1893. He was also the chief disciple of the 19th-century Indian mystic Ramakrishna and founder of the Ramakrishna Math and the Ramakrishna Mission. He was considered a major force in the revival of Hinduism in India and bringing it to the status of major world religion in the late 19th century.

Swami Vivekananda's birthday is also observed as National Youth Day in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

