Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran demands sanctions "snapback" removed in any new nuclear talks

Iran demands the removal of the so-called snapback mechanism in its nuclear accord, which could revive all U.N. sanctions against Tehran, in the event of new talks with world powers, a senior aide to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said.

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 12-01-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 16:01 IST
Iran demands sanctions "snapback" removed in any new nuclear talks
Representative image. Image Credit: Needpix

Iran demands the removal of the so-called snapback mechanism in its nuclear accord, which could revive all U.N. sanctions against Tehran, in the event of new talks with world powers, a senior aide to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said. Under the 2015 deal, Iran agreed to curb its nuclear work in return for relief from U.S. and other sanctions. The accord includes the option of a snapback of U.N. sanctions if Iran breaches the deal, requiring Tehran to suspend all nuclear enrichment-related and reprocessing activities, including research development.

"This (trigger) mechanism must be abandoned as an irrational principle in the event of further negotiations," Ali Akbar Velayati, a top adviser to Khamenei, said in an interview posted on the Supreme Leader's website. "From the beginning, the Supreme Leader was not satisfied with the issue of the trigger mechanism and this was done against his will," said Velayati, a former foreign minister.

Iran has rejected Western calls for wider international talks over its nuclear and military ambitions after U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018 and reimposed sanctions. World powers and Iran have weeks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal after Tehran began to enrich uranium at higher levels and Iran's parliament threatened to curb the access of U.N. inspectors next month, the head of the global atomic watchdog said on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Inside Israel’s social media campaign to woo the Middle East

Working in close quarters, surrounded by maps of the Middle East, a small team based in Israels foreign ministry are focusing their sights on the Arab world.Their mission using social media to convince Arabs to embrace the Jewish state. The...

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Vivek hits maiden ton as Bengal defeat Jharkhand

Vivek Singh scored his maiden century in the shortest format of the game to power Bengal to a 16-run win over Jharkhand in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Eden Gardens here on Tuesday. Batting first, Bengal racked up a total of 161 runs ...

Retail inflation declines to 4.59 per cent in December from 6.93 per cent in November: Govt data.

Retail inflation declines to 4.59 per cent in December from 6.93 per cent in November Govt data....

Gauteng becomes second most COVID-19 affected province

The Gauteng Provincial Government is gearing up for the worst-case scenario as the second wave of COVID-19 infections rears its ugly head in the province.Addressing the media on Tuesday, Premier David Makhura said Gauteng is now the second ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021