Iran dismisses Pompeo's assertion of ties between al-Qaeda and Tehran

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Tuesday rejected as "fictitious" an assertion by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that Iran has ties to the Islamist militant group al Qaeda.

"(With) fictitious Iran 'declassifications' and AQ (al Qaeda) claims, (Pompeo) is pathetically ending his disastrous career with more warmongering lies," Zarif tweeted.

"No one is fooled. All 9/11 terrorists came from @SecPompeo's favorite ME destinations (Saudi Arabia); NONE from Iran," Zarif said.

