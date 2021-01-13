Scottish seafood deliveries to resume on Jan. 18, logistics group says

The biggest logistics provider for the Scottish seafood industry said it would resume a form of delivery service to Europe on January 18, after it hit post-Brexit problems with health checks, IT-systems and customs documents.

DFDS said in a statement it would resume Groupage Export Service - which allows multiple exporters to shop products in one truck - once it had cleared the backlog, and said deliveries would take longer to arrive than before Britain left the EU.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)