Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scottish seafood deliveries to resume on Jan. 18, logistics group says

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-01-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 18:02 IST
Scottish seafood deliveries to resume on Jan. 18, logistics group says
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The biggest logistics provider for the Scottish seafood industry said it would resume a form of delivery service to Europe on January 18, after it hit post-Brexit problems with health checks, IT-systems and customs documents.

DFDS said in a statement it would resume Groupage Export Service - which allows multiple exporters to shop products in one truck - once it had cleared the backlog, and said deliveries would take longer to arrive than before Britain left the EU.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Finalise draft packaging regulations within 3 months, NGT directs FSSAI

The National Green Tribunal NGT has directed the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India FSSAI to finalize the draft Food Safety and Standards Packaging Amendment Regulations, 2020 within three months. The green panel also directed the...

Jehan Daruvala to compete in Asian F3 for Mumbai Falcons

Mumbai Falcons is all set to become the first full-fledged team from India to compete in the F3 Asian Championship with star racer Jehan Daruvala headlining the outfit. The series commences in Dubai on January 29.The team that swept almost ...

Finalise draft packaging regulations within 3 months, NGT directs FSSAI

The National Green Tribunal NGT has directed the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India FSSAI to finalize the draft Food Safety and Standards Packaging Amendment Regulations, 2020 within three months. The green panel also directed the...

Irish prime minister apologises for abuses at Mother and Baby homes

Irish Prime Minister Michel Martin on Wednesday offered a formal apology in parliament for the treatment of unmarried mothers and their babies in a network of Catholic Church run homes from the 1920s to the 1990s.A government-commissioned r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021