Urdu Bulletin: Farmers' protest, bhoomi poojan of Gujarat Metros covered prominently

Various Urdu publications on Tuesday continued with coverage of farmers protest and reported about Supreme Court asking Delhi Police to take a decision on the proposed farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 11:28 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 11:28 IST
Farmers are scheduled to hold a tractor rally on Republic Day. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Various Urdu publications on Tuesday continued with coverage of farmers protest and reported about Supreme Court asking Delhi Police to take a decision on the proposed farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day. The "bhoomi poojan" of Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II and Surat Metro Rail Project by Prime Minister Narendra Modi also received prominent display in most newspapers.

The Inquilab: The publication leads with the news of Supreme Court asking Delhi Police to deal with farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day. The publication leads with the headline "Supreme Court refuses to ban January 26 Tractor rally, says work belongs to Delhi Police, morale of farmers high". It also highlighted the news about stone-pelting on BJP's "Parivartan Yatra" in West Bengal yesterday.

Rashtriya Sahara: The newspaper leads with news about farmers' protest with the headline--"Two important meetings related to farmers' protest today, first meeting of Supreme Court's committee, next round of meeting between farmers and Centre". The newspaper also gave prominent space to the launch of two metro projects in Gujarat. It also gave page one coverage to Rafale aircraft being part of Republic Day celebrations this year.

Hindustan Express: The newspaper lead report of Bombay Hight Court ruling on Sushant Singh Rajput's death with the headline--"Media Trails: Republic TV and Time Now coverage ran vicious campaigns". The newspaper also displays reports about bhoomi poojan of Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II and Surat Metro Rail Project by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on page one.

Interestingly, it also gave a prominent display to the report of an FIR against the makers of web series Tandav. (ANI)

