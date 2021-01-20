Left Menu
Development News Edition

LT Foods acquires 30% stake in Netherlands-based organic speciality food firm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 14:32 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 14:20 IST
LT Foods acquires 30% stake in Netherlands-based organic speciality food firm
Representative Image Image Credit:

Consumer food company LT Foods, which owns basmati rice brands such as 'Daawat' and 'Royal', on Wednesday announced acquisition of a 30 per cent stake in the Netherlands-based organic speciality food company Leev.nu.

Nature Bio Foods BV, a subsidiary of LT Foods, has acquired 30 per cent stake in Leev.nu, with an option to acquire a further 21 per cent stake at the end of five years, a joint statement said without disclosing the deal amount.

After this deal, Leev.nu will have access to the organic products grown by Nature Bio Foods.

Commenting on the development, LT Foods Chairman & Managing Director Vijay Kumar Arora said, "Leev.nu will now have access to 100 per cent organic products grown by Nature Bio Foods Limited's network of nearly 60,000 plus organic farmers, cultivated in 80,000 plus hectares of certified organic land in India''.

Now consumers of the Netherlands will enjoy organic ingredients from India with local distribution in the Netherlands. ''This will further promote the share of India's organic in EU," he added. Leev.nu Director Leo Voorwinden said: ''From a strategic point of view, it is critical that we build short supply chains. With NBF BV, a subsidiary of LT Foods coming on board, we can source our raw materials directly from organic farmers in India.'' Leev.nu has a portfolio comprising breakfast bars, healthy snacks, baking range & gluten free, low sugar products that promote an active & healthy lifestyle.

Further, it is expanding its product portfolio and venturing into organic wholegrains categories such as oats and flax seeds and its products are available in both retail and online stores, it added.

Nature Bio Foods has already set up distribution subsidiaries in USA & Europe and is a preferred ingredient supplier to retail majors which includes Walmart and Carrefour.

LT Foods, a 70-year-old consumer food company, which is in the business of rice and rice-based food brands, operates in more than 60 countries.

The company had consolidated revenues of around Rs 4,184 crore in FY20. It owns brands such as DAAWAT, Royal, Heritage, Gold Seal Indus Valley, 817 Elephant, Devaaya and Rozana.

It has five processing facilities in India, two packaging units and one Ready-to-Heat facility in the US and one processing facility in Rotterdam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Britain helps Kenya prepare for roll-out of COVID-19 vaccine

Britain said on Wednesday it was helping Kenya prepare to roll out the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Astrazeneca and Oxford University, as African nations race to ensure their populations are inoculated. The East African nation has ordered ...

Third Portuguese minister hit by coronavirus in a week

Portuguese Economy Minister Pedro Siza Vieira has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in self-isolation, his office reported late on Tuesday, the third cabinet member to be diagnosed with the virus in a week. He had already been in quaranti...

Sebi asks Schneider Electric to list on national bourse or give exit option to shareholders

Market regulator Sebi has asked Schneider Electric President Systems to either list on a stock exchange having nationwide terminals within six months or provide exit to its investors under the delisting norms.Sebi said that if the company o...

Online Video Editor InVideo Collaborates with iStock, Improves Editing Experience

Delhi, IndiaNewsVoirPopular online video editing platform InVideo has announced its collaboration with iStock, a leading global source of visual content, to enable access to their world-leading library of images and video clips seamlessly w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021