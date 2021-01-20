Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha orders to reduce private school fees

In a major relief to the students and their parents, the Odisha Government on Wednesday ordered the private schools to implement the school fees waiver for the period of COVID-19 lockdown.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 20-01-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 18:49 IST
Odisha orders to reduce private school fees
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In a major relief to the students and their parents, the Odisha Government on Wednesday ordered the private schools to implement the school fees waiver for the period of COVID-19 lockdown. School & Mass Education Department had issued an official notification stating that all the Private educational institutions in Odisha to comply with the judgment of the court and waive the tuition fees as per the slabs set out in the MoU entered into on September 10 last year.

While there will be no waiver for schools charging fees of Rs 6,000 per annum, those charging between Rs 6,001 to Rs 12,001 will reduce the tuition fee by 7.5 per cent. "Twelve per cent reduction for tuition fees between Rs 12,001 and Rs 24, 000 annually, 15 per cent for fees between Rs 24,001 to Rs 48,000, 20 per cent for school tuition fees of Rs 48,001 to Rs 72,000, 25 per cent for Rs 72,001 to Rs 1 lakh fees and 26 per cent for fees above Rs 1 lakh per annum," the notification read.

Various writ applications were filed in the High Court of Odisha during the pandemic by Parents Associations, wherein it had urged that the State Government be directed to issue necessary orders to both private unaided and aided schools not to collect tuition fees for the lockdown period till actual commencement of classes and not to increase in fees in the academic session 2020-21. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Italian police find stolen copy of Leonardo 'Salvator Mundi'

Italian police have recovered a 500-year-old copy of Leonardo da Vincis 16th century Salvator Mundi painting of Jesus Christ that was stolen from a Naples church during the pandemic without the priests even realizing it was gone.The discove...

Academician Sanjiv Mittal appointed new VC of Odisha varsity

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lalon Wednesday appointed eminent academician Sanjiv Mittal asthe new vice chancellor of Sambalpur University, an officialnotification here said.Mittal will function as the VC of Sambalpur Universityfor a period of f...

Biden urged to protect consumers from tech giants

As Democrat Joe Biden is sworn in as U.S. president, digital rights groups are calling on him and legislators to curb the power of tech firms and guard consumers online privacy.Advocacy groups want Biden to ban facial recognition technology...

Bird flu: Over 5.9k birds died in Rajasthan so far

A total of 5,912 birds have died in Rajasthan so far from avian influenza while 17 districts of the state are affected by the infection.Out of 267 samples from 27 districts, 67 samples have been detected with the infection, according to the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021