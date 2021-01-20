Odisha orders to reduce private school fees

In a major relief to the students and their parents, the Odisha Government on Wednesday ordered the private schools to implement the school fees waiver for the period of COVID-19 lockdown. School & Mass Education Department had issued an official notification stating that all the Private educational institutions in Odisha to comply with the judgment of the court and waive the tuition fees as per the slabs set out in the MoU entered into on September 10 last year.

While there will be no waiver for schools charging fees of Rs 6,000 per annum, those charging between Rs 6,001 to Rs 12,001 will reduce the tuition fee by 7.5 per cent. "Twelve per cent reduction for tuition fees between Rs 12,001 and Rs 24, 000 annually, 15 per cent for fees between Rs 24,001 to Rs 48,000, 20 per cent for school tuition fees of Rs 48,001 to Rs 72,000, 25 per cent for Rs 72,001 to Rs 1 lakh fees and 26 per cent for fees above Rs 1 lakh per annum," the notification read.

Various writ applications were filed in the High Court of Odisha during the pandemic by Parents Associations, wherein it had urged that the State Government be directed to issue necessary orders to both private unaided and aided schools not to collect tuition fees for the lockdown period till actual commencement of classes and not to increase in fees in the academic session 2020-21. (ANI)

