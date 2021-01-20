Can not ignore issues raised by protesting farmers: Pawar

NCP president Sharad Pawar onWednesday said the Centre seems to have no sympathy forfarmers protesting outside Delhi against new agri laws inextreme weather conditions and favoured talks to resolve theissues raised by them.

Backing the protest, going on for over a month now,against the three farm laws enacted by the Centre in Septemberlast year, Pawar said the agitation can not be ignored.

Talking to reporters in Panaji, Pawar pointed out thatfarmers are protesting outside Delhi in severe cold, but theCentre seems to have no sympathy towards them.

I am supporting the agitation launched by farmers.

The central government should have a dialogue with them andresolve the issues raised by them, the former Unionagriculture minister said.

''Farmers are sitting in cold temperatures on thestreets but I dont see any sympathy for them by Government ofIndia,'' he said.

The NCP leader said he had written a letter to PrimeMinister Narendra Modi over the farm protest.

''I had written a letter to the Prime Minister sayingthat farmers have raised certain apprehensions (over the newlaws).

''So, please sit with them and resolve their issues,Pawar added.

He said farmers feed the country so their issues haveto be heard and resolved.

Pawar sad 65 per cent of the people in the country aredependent on the agriculture sector and this fact cannot beignored.

The Centre and unions representing protesting farmerson Wednesday held the 10th round of talks where the governmentproposed to suspend the three contentious farm laws for one--and-a-half years and set up a joint committee to discuss theActs to end the stalemate.

Farmer leaders did not immediately accept the proposaland said they will revert after internal consultations. Thenext meeting has been scheduled for January 22.

Farmers are demanding a repeal of the new laws.

