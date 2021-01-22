Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shivamogga Blast: H D Kumaraswamy expresses condolences, seeks strict action

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka, H D Kumaraswamy on Friday expressed his condolences towards the kin of those who were killed in the Shivamogga Blast and has requested the state government to take strict action.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 22-01-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 15:05 IST
Shivamogga Blast: H D Kumaraswamy expresses condolences, seeks strict action
Former Chief Minister of Karnataka, H D Kumaraswamy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka, H D Kumaraswamy on Friday expressed his condolences towards the kin of those who were killed in the Shivamogga Blast and has urged the state government to take strict action. In a series of tweets, H D Kumaraswamy said, "The tragedy in the Hunasodu village in Shivamogga has killed many workers. May the soul of the departed rest in peace." (translated from Kannada),

"The state government should investigate the matter about the blast at the quarry. Strict action must be taken as many poor workers have lost their lives and those accountable for this disaster must be held. Also, proper care should be taken so that such cases do not reoccur in the future," he added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the loss of lives in Shivamogga dynamite blast in which eight people were killed.

At least eight people were killed in a dynamite blast in Hunasodu village on Thursday evening, said Shivamogga District Collector KB Shivakumar. The loud blast that occurred around 10.20 pm last night, resulted in mild tremors in and around Shivamogga. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Kremlin welcomes U.S. call to extend nuclear arms treaty, but wants details

The Kremlin said on Friday it welcomed the stated intention of U.S. President Joe Biden to extend the New START arms control treaty with Russia, but said that Moscow wanted to see concrete proposals from Washington.The White House said on T...

Experts stress on Centre-state cooperation for better science, technology, innovation ecosystem

Experts highlighted the need for Centre-state cooperation, developing a researchers network at the state level and connecting them to the national level for a better science, technology and innovation ecosystem at the first post-draft consu...

Manoj Tiwari to start donation drive for Ram temple in Ayodhya

North East Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari will take out a Rath Yatra to collect contributions from all all sections of society, including minority community members in his constituency hit by communal violence last year, for construction of Ram ...

Nissan to source more UK batteries as part of Brexit deal 'opportunity'

Nissan will source more batteries from Britain to avoid tariffs on electric cars after the UKs trade deal with the EU, which a senior executive told Reuters turned Brexit from a risk into an opportunity for its factory in northeast England....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021