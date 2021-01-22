Left Menu
Development News Edition

MECL, RSMML and DMG sign agreement for solving Mining of Potash in Rajasthan

Shri Prahlad Joshi said, “MoU will pave the way to undertake feasibility studies for harnessing sub-surface salt deposits through solution mining, utilise Rajasthan’s rich mineral reserves, boost its economy and establish it as a hub of solution mining of potash, the 1st in the country”.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2021 15:39 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 15:39 IST
MECL, RSMML and DMG sign agreement for solving Mining of Potash in Rajasthan
Rajasthan has huge Potash and Halite resources spread across 50,000 sq. kms in the Nagaur – Ganganagar basin in the northwest. Image Credit: Twitter(@JoshiPralhad)

A tripartite agreement was signed between Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited (MECL), Rajasthan State Mines & Minerals Limited (RSMML) and the Department of Mines & Geology (DMG), Govt. of Rajasthan for taking up feasibility studies of Solution Mining of Potash in the state of Rajasthan.

The MoU was signed virtually in the presence of Union Minister for Coal, Mines & Parliamentary Affairs Shri Prahlad Joshi, Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal and Chief Minister of Rajasthan Shri Ashok Gehlot.

Shri Prahlad Joshi said, "MoU will pave the way to undertake feasibility studies for harnessing sub-surface salt deposits through solution mining, utilise Rajasthan's rich mineral reserves, boost its economy and establish it as a hub of solution mining of potash, the 1st in the country".

Rajasthan has huge Potash and Halite resources spread across 50,000 sq. kms in the Nagaur – Ganganagar basin in the northwest. GSI and MECL have established 2476.58 million tonnes and 21199.38 million tonnes of Potash & Halite respectively. Bedded Salt formations are strategically useful for underground oil storage, repositories for hydrogen, ammonia and helium gas, storage of compressed gas and nuclear waste. Potash & Sodium Chloride from the Bedded Salt are extensively used in the Fertiliser Industry and the Chemical Industry respectively.

MECL has been assigned as the program manager for taking up the feasibility study in the state with the help of an international consultant. Paving the way for the 1st Solution Mining project in the country, this project will generate employment as well as support the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan by way of generating import substitution by boosting the domestic mineral production of Potash and associated minerals.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Pawar seeks to downplay Jayant Patil s "CM desire" comment

NCP president Sharad Pawar onFriday sought to downplay party leader Jayant Patils Idesire to be chief minister of Maharashtra comment.Patil, a cabinet minister in the Shiv Sena-led MVAgovernment and state NCP president, recently said anyone...

Beauty Palace announces the 4th season of Salon Fest from 25th-30th January, 2021

Mumbai MaharashtraIndia, January 22 ANIDigpu Beauty Palace which is Indias leading retail brand for all beauty cosmetic needs and salonspa professional products in Mumbai is gearing up for a strong rebound with its flagship beauty event - ...

As COVID-19 cases rise, Portugal's hospitals face 'war-like' pressure

Portugal is running out of hospital beds across the public and private sectors, the head of its private hospital association said, after a record surge in COVID-19 cases.The country of 10 million people, which fared better than others in th...

Japan records rise in suicide rate for first time since 2009

Tokyo Japan, January 22 ANISputnik Japan recorded an increase in the number of suicides in 2020 for the first time since 2009, with the countrys Health Ministry saying that the impact of the coronavirus pandemic affected this tendency, medi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021