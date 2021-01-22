C'garh BJP protests, claims mismanagement in paddy procurement

The BJP on Friday held protestsagainst Chhattisgarh's Bhupesh Baghel government and allegedthe paddy procurement drive in the state was mismanaged.

A bid to gherao (encircle) the collectorate here aspart of the protest was foiled by police.

Among those who took part in the protest near thecollectorate were former CM Raman Singh, party's Chhattisgarhin charge Nitin Nabin, and former state minister BrijmohanAgrawal.

Some 2,000 BJP workers were arrested under preventivemeasures and were later released unconditionally, RaipurAdditional Superintendent of Police (Urban) Lakhan Patle toldPTI.

The party said over 10,000 workers participated in theprotest in Raipur, with many of them arriving in bullock cartsin farm attire.

Singh said the state government must stopmismanagement in the paddy procurement drive and also give Rs25 lakh to the kin of farmers who had committed suicide.

The protests in Jagdalpur was led by state unit chiefVishnu Deo Sai.

The state Congress called the BJP protests ''a flopshow'' and said over 90 percent of paddy procurement hadalready been completed in the state.

''The BJP staged protests at a time when over 19 lakhfarmers have sold their paddy at support price in the state.

Till Thursday, a record 84 lakh tonne paddy has been procuredin the ongoing Kharif season with nine days till to go,'' saidChandrashekhar Shukla, CPCC farm leader.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)