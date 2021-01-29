Left Menu

Delightful coincidence that new Parliament building to be built in 75th year of independence: President Kovind

Asserting that the new Parliament building will provide more facilities to its members in carrying out their duties, President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said that it was a delightful coincidence that the nation started the construction of the building while moving towards the 75th year of independence.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 13:15 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 13:15 IST
Delightful coincidence that new Parliament building to be built in 75th year of independence: President Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind addressing the Parliament.. Image Credit: ANI

Asserting that the new Parliament building will provide more facilities to its members in carrying out their duties, President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said that it was a delightful coincidence that the nation started the construction of the building while moving towards the 75th year of independence. Addressing a joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament, President Kovind mentioned the last (United Progressive Alliance) government and said that it had made efforts for the construction of a new Parliament building.

"The last government had made efforts for construction of a new Parliament building. It is a delightful coincidence that the nation started the construction while moving towards the 75th year of independence. The building will provide more facilities to MPs in carrying out their duties," he said. On December 10, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building at the Parliament House Complex.

"The new Parliament building will be modern, state-of-the-art and energy-efficient, with highly non-obtrusive security facilities to be built as a triangular-shaped building, adjacent to the present Parliament. Lok Sabha will be three times of the existing size and Rajya Sabha will be substantially bigger," a PMO release said. The interiors of the new building will showcase a rich blend of Indian culture and diversity of our regional arts, crafts, textiles and architecture, it said.

As per the statement, the design plan includes space for a magnificent Central Constitutional Gallery, which will be accessible to the public. It said the construction process will use resource-efficient green technology, promote environment-friendly practices, generate employment opportunities and contribute towards economic revitalisation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

